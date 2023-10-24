Arianda Grande enjoys spending time with goats so much, she joked that she will name her seventh album, Goat Mother.

The two-time Grammy winner, 30, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos and videos of herself on a farm with several goats, “ag7: goat mother,” on Monday, October 23. In one clip, the animals adoringly follow Grande, and in a separate video, the animals surround the pop star’s mother, who is carrying a bag of chips.

“Oh no no no no, I’m giving you to my daughter,” Joan Grande, 66, said as Ariana could be heard laughing off camera.

Grande released her sixth album, the platinum certified Positions, in 2020, including the title tune which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The second single, “34+35,” featured Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion on the remix.

Her fans have been anxiously awaiting the follow-up album and her Instagram hinted that it’s coming soon. The post included a photo with her longtime collaborator, Swedish producer Max Martin, whose credits include Grande’s hits “Problem,” “Break Free” and “Bang Bang” featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Earlier this month, Grande also posted a selfie with Martin, fueling rumors that they were working on her next album.

However, the “7 Rings” singer has admittedly been more focused on filming the Wicked film adaptations of the long-running Broadway musical.

“That is going to have every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my soul, my everything that I can give it,” she told Billboard in May 2022. “My hands are quite full with a lot of other ‘thrillifying’ work at the moment. I am spending all of my time with Glinda.”

Now Grande has more free time because the SAG-AFTRA strike shut down production of the two-part film series.

Wicked: Part One is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024, while Wicked: Part Two is set for November 26, 2025.

In the films, Grande will star as Galinda, who later becomes Glinda the Good Witch. Cynthia Erivo, who portrayed Aretha Franklin in the Genius TV series, will star in Wicked as as Elphaba, a young woman born with green skin who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

In her Instagram post, Grande also included photos of her seated inside an open guitar case and posing with Erivo.

While the musician has been filming Wicked, she recently settled her divorce with Dalton Gomez. They married May 15, 2021 and their divorce became official in early October.

Grande is now dating actor Ethan Slater, who will appear in Wicked as Boq, a munchkin in love with Galinda. He is currently in rehearsals for Broadway’s Spamalot revival, which opens October 31.