Ariana Madix has no plans to dance to songs that reference Scandoval on Dancing With the Stars.

Madix, 38, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, November 27, to answer fans’ burning questions ahead of DWTS’s Semi-Finals on Tuesday, November 28. When one follower questioned why Madix didn’t dance to Taylor Swift’s revenge anthem,“Vigilante S–t” during the show’s Swift-themed night, 33, on November 21, Madix revealed she set guidelines for the show

“Aside from Week 1 and [Most Memorable Year Night] I had a big music rule for myself which was NO songs on that subject matter,” the Vanderpump Rules star replied, referring to her public breakup with Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with costar Raquel Leviss. “Even my MMY was supposed to be about losses in 2022 and an amazing support system.” (For Madix’s Most Memorable Year Routine, she danced a Waltz routine to Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever.”)

Madix added that “Cruel Summer” is her favorite song by Swift so she wanted to dance to that. “Taylor’s team wanted it in the show so I really wanted it to be mine,” she explained.

Elsewhere during her Q&A, Madix revealed how many hours a day she rehearses for the show. “Was 4 [hours,]” she wrote, adding that “this week went up to 5.”

On Tuesday, Madix and pro Pasha Pashkov will dance a Foxtrot to “Trampoline” by Shaed and Zayn, as well as a Jive. She will be going head-to-head with remaining competition including Jason Mraz, Charity Lawson, Xochitl Gomez and Alyson Hannigan.

The DWTS season 32 finale will air on Tuesday, December 5. Madix reflected on the show coming to an end via her Instagram Story.

“The last few months have been transformative and the most amazing time of my life, she wrote on Monday. “It’s also really hard to believe it’s so close to being over … I met and got to work with the most incredible people and be part of the most positive show.”

She continued: “I’m beyond grateful to have made it this far and to be a part of this in the first place. There’s no better place on television idk what the heck I’m going to do with myself after this!”

Madix also gushed that she’s “very” excited to dance this week. “I love this dance and this song so much!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.