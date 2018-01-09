Bachelor bitterness? Arie Luyendyk’s ex-girlfriend Selma Alameri opened up about his feud with Jef Holm during an exclusive interview in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Alameri, who was in a three-month, long-distance relationship with Luyendyk in early 2013, told Us that she has not seen Holm’s tweets dissing the race car driver, but it “wouldn’t surprise [her] if they’re negative.”

“I believe Jef has been wanting to be the Bachelor for quite some time, so I’m sure it kills him to see Arie as the Bachelor rather than himself,” the San Diego-based real estate agent told Us. “And that’s not a dig at Jef, but it’s just my honest opinion. Sorry Jef, but usually [when] there is negativeness put out there, it comes from jealously.”

As previously reported, Holm slammed Luyendyk after The Bachelor season 22 premiere, tweeting that the he would bet $5,000 that the real estate agent’s relationship doesn’t last a year.

Luyendyk responded to the diss during an interview with Access Hollywood on Wednesday, January 3. “[He’s] throwing a lot of shade, but we haven’t talked in four years since Sean [Lowe’s] wedding,” he said. “I have so much to concentrate on with this and I’m just trying to stay positive. I’m just concentrating on me.”

Although Luyendyk and Holm were thick as thieves while competing on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012, fans sensed that their friendship had ended after Holm tweeted in September that Luyendyk was “disgusting.”

All things said and done, the new franchise lead is confident with his choices and told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that Holm would have “lost his own bet.”

The Bachelor season 22 airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

