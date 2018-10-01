The more the merrier! Ariel Winter opened up to Us Weekly about life with multiple canines while at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards on Saturday, September 29.

“They’re adorable. They’re very sassy,” the Modern Family star, 20, who has three pups — Cash, Casper, and Chloe ― gushed to Us. She and boyfriend Levi Meaden “have a Samoyed, a German Shepherd/Doberman/Rottweiler mix, and then an Australian shepherd.”

As for how her everyday life is with her four-legged friends? “Very chaotic. Well actually it’s not that chaotic,” she explained. “Our Samoyed loves to sleep. He loves to lay. He’s very chill. Our German Shepherd/Doberman mix she loves to play but she is the most loving dog ever … Our Australian shepherd, he is so dirty [and] so cute. He just flops around everywhere.”

Winter also dished on how her dogs get all the exercise they need while she and the 31-year-old Breaking In actor maintain their busy schedules.

“We definitely have some help when we’re working,” the California native told Us. “They run off a lot of their energy together. They all play a lot. They love each other so they are always playing in the backyard, in the front yard, in the house, on the couch.”

The Sofia the First voiceover star also added of her pups: “They give you unconditional love. There is nothing like — it’s just love. It’s love and fun and you guys build a bond. I just love them … it makes their lives 10 times better.”

Winter often takes to social media to share pictures of their adorable canines — including the hilarious reality of bed-sharing that comes with having a pet.

“Happy place,” she captioned a picture in May that shows her pups taking up the majority of her sleeping space. “We only get a tiny sliver of the bed when the dogs are allowed to sleep with us! Chloe is a blanket thief!”

