Arrow alums Emily Bett Rickards and Stephen Amell are gearing up for an onscreen reunion.

The former CW stars are set to appear in the upcoming movie Calamity Jane, where Rickards, 32, plays the title role and Amell, 42, will take on the character of Wild Bill Hickok.

“After Wild Bill is killed in a poker game, Calamity Jane must break out of prison and seek revenge before the Deadwood’s Sheriff can arrest them,” the movie’s official synopsis reads. Tim Rozon will also star as Deadwood Sheriff Mason.

“I love you,” Amell’s Wild Bill tells Rickard’s Jane in the film’s trailer before his death is revealed to viewers.

Related: Future Superheroes! A Guide to the Arrowverse Stars' Kids Adorable additions! Stephen Amell, Colin Donnell and more stars from the superhero franchise have expanded their families off screen. Stephen, who played Oliver Queen on the hit series, met Cassandra Jean Amell one year before Arrow debuted on The CW in 2012. The couple secretly tied the knot in December 2012 before having a second […]

“I had the honor to dive into this woman’s life,” Rickards captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, January 25. “From wherever she is watching, I hope she enjoys our retelling of her story.”

Amell, for his part, posted a set photo, explaining how he got the role of Wild Bill.

“So right around this time last year, I got a text from @emilybett asking me if I ‘wanted to come and play’. I said yes. Immediately,” he wrote. “It was so cool to see her on a film set, fully in control. If my experience on set is any indication, she is terrific in this movie.”

Calamity Jane marks the first time that Rickards and Amell will share the screen together since The CW’s Arrow came to an end in 2020 after eight seasons. Amell played the title character, Oliver Queen / The Green Arrow, while Rickards starred as his love interest, Felicity Smoak / Overwatch.

Amell played Oliver for the entirety of Arrow while Rickards departed the series in 2019. (She did, however, return for the show’s series finale.)

“Felicity and I are a very tight two, but after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you,” Rickards announced in an Instagram post at the time. “I thank you all for the time we’ve shared. The elevators we have climbed. The monsters we have faced and scared. And the burgers we have dined. I will keep her in my heart for always, and I hope that you can too because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you.”

Related: A Guide to All of The CW's Superheroes: From 'Arrow' to 'Gotham Knights' From Arrow to The Flash to Gotham Knights, The CW is known for its prolific selection of shows based on various DC comics. The network originally kicked off its superhero content by introducing Arrow in 2012. Stephen Amell was cast in the role of Oliver Queen — who went on to become the Green Arrow. After […]

When it came time to film the final season, Amell appeared heartbroken to not have his “best friend on set” anymore.

“It’s not fun not having Emily on set,” Amell told Us Weekly in July 2019. “I’ve spent the most time with her and with David [Ramsey], and I texted her as I was on the flight up to Vancouver for the final season and I said, ‘I’m sad.’ It’s tough not having her around.”

Calamity Jane is set to hit theaters on Friday, February 2.