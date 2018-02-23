The cat’s out of the bag. Ashley Iaconetti is coming clean about whether she lost her virginity on The Bachelor Winter Games.

Ashley’s V-card has been a topic of much debate while her relationship with Kevin Wendt has played out on Winter Games. After a fan asked on Twitter on Thursday, February 22, “DID @ashleyiaco JUST MAKE HISTORY ON THE @BachWinterGames?? First contestant to lose their v card on the show??” the 29-year-old former Bachelor contestant responded. “No. Pizza, wine, talking, and making out. I want this to be clear,” she insisted.

No. Pizza, wine, talking, and making out. I want this to be clear. https://t.co/XTqo87oCn0 — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) February 23, 2018

Ashley previously told Us Weekly she would never reveal whether she and Wendt, 33, had sex. “I know what everybody’s million dollar question is — have we or have we not? — but I will never, ever, say yes or no to that question,” Ashley told Us at The Bachelor Winter Games: World Tells All special taping. “Just because I’ve been public about it in the past, doesn’t mean that I can’t make something private once somebody else is associated in that topic of my life.”

Her virginity has been talked about at length since she first appeared on the Bachelor franchise in Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor, and the chatter followed her through two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and this season of Winter Games.

Kevin said of his experience in the Fantasy Suite with Ashley, “People associate that with sex every time, because you’re finally alone for the first time,” he explained at the World Tells All taping. “It was just important to be alone and get to know each other better. Our sex life — or however we are now — has nothing to do with any coverage and I just wanted the Fantasy Suite to be about me and her finally getting alone and having some alone time to talk and have fun together.”

Outside of all the sex talk, Ashley and Kevin actually won The Bachelor Winter Games. After the Thursday, February 22, finale aired, Ashley posted a photo of herself and Kevin at Disneyland. “‘Ashley, Kevin, you just won the Bachelor Winter Games!! What are you going to do next?!’ ‘We’re going to Disneyland!!’” she captioned the shot.

