The Suite Life of Zack and Cody came to an end 15 years ago, but Maddie and Zack — sorry, Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse — are still close friends.

“Ran into my little brother,” Tisdale, 38, shared via Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 9, while attending the Los Angeles Rams football game as they took on Philadelphia Eagles. “I love you so much!!!”

Tisdale also showed her love for Sprouse’s wife, Barbara Palvin, who celebrated her birthday at the game. In a second Instagram Story post, the Disney Channel alum shared a video of Palvin, 30, rocking back and forth as she, Sprouse and their friends were singing “Happy Birthday.”

Tisdale and Sprouse played Maddie Fitzpatrick and Zack Martin, respectively, on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, which aired from March 2005 to September 2008. While Sprouse and his twin brother, Cole Sprouse (who played Cody Martin), went on to reprise their roles for The Suite Life on Deck spinoff series, Tisdale only appeared in one episode.

Over the years, both Sprouse and Tisdale have been asked about the possibility of bringing back The Suite Life — their mini-reunion on Sunday makes fans want a reboot that much more. However, don’t expect to see them back at the Tipton Hotel any time soon.

“I don’t see that in the future right now,” Tisdale told Parade in March 2023 of a Suite Life reboot. “I feel like I’m definitely past that in just where I am in life.”

She added, “I don’t know if I’d want to play the same character again. I feel like there’s more purpose to my work [now] in a way. I really am fulfilled.”

Sprouse, for his part, has spoken at-length about the issues with reboot culture.

“I don’t think that we will [bring the show back],” he shared in an interview from October 2020. “There’s a lot of different reasons, but primarily because that was a chapter of both of our separate lives or together life that was just a role at the time. A lot of times you see these reboots happening and it’s kind of fan-service. I also just think that usually, they’re not as good and part of the nostalgia is gone.”

He continued: “I think the show remains special in a lot of people’s hearts and that’s how we’re going to leave it.”

While it might not be for The Suite Life, Sprouse isn’t against working with his brother again.

“We’re totally not averse to working together again,” he told Variety in August 2019. “I don’t think we’ll be working as twins ever again, like cast in a role. But I think we both would be fine working together, whatever that means.”