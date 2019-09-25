What could have been! Ashton Kutcher dished on why he lost out on the role of Drew Baylor in 2005’s Elizabethtown to Orlando Bloom during an interview on Tuesday, September 24.

“Yeah, I’ll say fired, sure,” the That ‘70s Show alum, 41, said during an appearance on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones” segment. “[Cameron Crowe] originally wanted Orlando Bloom for Elizabethtown, and Orlando Bloom was working on a Ridley Scott picture and wasn’t available.”

He further explained: “So I went [to] audition, he cast me and then we started working on it. I think he wanted to see the character rehearsals all the way, and I probably wasn’t disciplined enough as an actor to get myself to a point where I was able to do that and show it to him in a way that he felt comfortable.”

Kutcher noted that he and Crowe, 62, ultimately came to a mutual agreement that things weren’t “working out” — right as Bloom, 42, became available. The romantic comedy also starred Kirsten Dunst (Claire Colburn), Jessica Biel (Ellen Kishmore), Judy Greer (Heather Baylor) and Susan Sarandon (Hollie Baylor).

The Ranch actor’s revelation comes on the heels of the release of his ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, in which she shares shocking details about their relationship.

Moore, 56, who was married to Kutcher from 2005 to 2013, claimed in the book that threesomes partially contributed to their split, calling her decision to agree to the sexual acts a “mistake.”

The Ghost actress alleged that Kutcher blamed his 2011 affair with Pilates instructor Sara Leal on the threesomes. “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done,” Moore wrote.

The Striptease star also went into detail about her heartbreaking miscarriage with Kutcher’s baby in 2003 while she was six months pregnant.

The Jobs actor, who has since moved on with wife Mila Kunis, with whom he shares daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2, seemingly reacted to the book in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet.” Kutcher wrote. “Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

