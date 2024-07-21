Aubrey Plaza left it all on the basketball court.

Plaza, 40, tore her ACL while playing a game of “knockout” at the Phoenix Mercury practice facility, according to sports commentator Ryan Ruocco. The injury occurred on Saturday, July 20, per the Arizona Republic.

Despite the tear, Plaza made her way to the WNBA All-Star game later that night.

“I feel for Aubrey Plaza. She came this weekend with a healthy knee. She’s leaving with a torn ACL thanks to a hardy game of ‘knockout’ at the Mercury practice facility,” Ruocco said during the basketball game.

Related: Celebrity Injuries Through the Years Take a look back at Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, Halle Berry and other stars who have had minor injuries that have made headlines

While at the event, the Parks and Recreation actress was seen with crutches and had an ice wrap tied around her knee. WNBA legend Sue Bird was spotted adjusting Plaza’s ice while they watched the game alongside Megan Rapinoe.

“The GOAT lending a helping hand to @plazadeaubrey 🤝,” the official Seattle Storm account wrote via Instagram on Saturday.

While enjoying the match, Plaza was also seen photobombing a pic of New York Liberty player Sabrina Ionescu and Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

Following her injury, the White Lotus star seemed to laugh about the incident. Seemingly ahead of the game of “knockout,” Plaza was photographed stretching in preparation.

Related: Aubrey Plaza and Husband Jeff Baena’s Relationship Timeline Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena secretly tied the knot in 2021 while celebrating their 10-year anniversary. The pair have been dating since 2011, but they’ve never confirmed exactly when they met or when their love story began. The White Lotus alum and the Horse Girl director have collaborated on films including Life After Beth and […]

“I guess that stretching didn’t exactly pay off,” Justine Brown wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 21, which Plaza reposted. The next slide showed Plaza giving a thumbs up for the camera as she walked with her crutches and ice pack.

This isn’t the first time that Plaza tore her ACL. Back in 2016, Plaza sustained the injury while playing a game of basketball for a Los Angeles women’s recreation league. One day before the second incident, Plaza recalled her initial tear.

“I decided to play in disguise as somebody else,” Plaza said during a live recording of Rapinoe and Bird’s podcast “A Touch More,” on Friday, July 19, per Rolling Stone. “I was like, ‘No one will know it’s me. It’s great. And then, in the middle of the game, I went up for a shot and tore my ACL on the court in a wig. That’s kind of like the worst-case scenario because I was trying to go undercover, and I just snapped my knee in half, basically.”

She continued, “I had to be carried off the court, and that’s when all eyes were on me. People started to wonder, ‘Is that a wig? What’s going on over there?’”