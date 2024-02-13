Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena secretly tied the knot in 2021 while celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

The pair have been dating since 2011, but they’ve never confirmed exactly when they met or when their love story began.

The White Lotus alum and the Horse Girl director have collaborated on films including Life After Beth and Joshy in 2016 and Spin Me Round in 2022.

“I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level,” Plaza told People in 2019.

Related: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast's Dating Histories Season 2 of The White Lotus is all about infidelity, but offscreen, many of the cast members are happily married. Aubrey Plaza, who plays Harper Spiller, revealed in May 2021 that she secretly tied the knot with Jeff Baena after a decade of dating. The Parks and Recreation alum referred to the producer as her […]

Baena also expressed how lucky he is to work with his wife. “She’s awesome. I’d be working with her if she wasn’t my wife, but luckily she is my wife,” Baena told Reel Talker in 2022. “The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we’re both fulfilled — how rare is that?”

Before starting production on Spin Me Round, Plaza shared a celebratory Instagram post for Baena, praising his movie. She also subtly revealed that the two had tied the knot.

“So proud of my darling husband,” Plaza wrote in May 2021. “For dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble.”

Keep scrolling to see a complete timeline of Plaza and Baena’s relationship:

2011

Plaza and Baena have been linked since 2011, but it’s unknown when the twosome actually started dating.

2014

Baena made his directorial debut with 2014’s Life After Beth, starring Plaza as the titular character.

2017

Plaza made her debut as a film producer alongside Baena on The Little Hours, in which she played a nun named Sister Fernanda.

2020

Plaza’s dark humor inspired a unique Valentine’s Day Instagram post featuring her husband. The two posed for a photo, but Plaza held a dagger up to Baena’s face. “And happy valentine’s day,” she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

2021

While celebrating Baena’s movie Spin Me Round in May, Plaza subtly announced that she and Baena had tied the knot. “So proud of my darling husband,” she wrote via Instagram.

She later shared the full story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December of that year.

Related: Aubrey Plaza’s Fiercest Fashion Moments Through the Years Aubrey Plaza is funny and fashionable. The actress — who has made fans laugh since she first appeared on Parks and Recreation — also has a reputation of turning heads on the red carpet. Plaza’s style aesthetic can be categorized as classic as she leans on textures and silhouettes that are timeless and flattering — […]

“We got a little bored one night,” the Parks and Recreation alum recalled. “We got married and I’ll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That’s real, look it up.”

Plaza continued explaining how she had to negotiate in order to get the officiant to agree to drive to her home and perform the ceremony in their backyard. She included her neighbor — who she described as a real-life witch — to get her spiritual blessing.

“I created a very quick love altar in our yard. Facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire. Things of that nature. Then the man from Alhambra showed up,” Plaza continued. “I can’t remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But I’m pretty sure it was legal.”

2022

Spin Me Round premiered in the United States in August, starring Plaza alongside cowriter Alison Brie.

Several months later, Plaza opened up to GQ about her marriage with Baena, comparing her life to that of her character on The White Lotus, Harper.

“I’ve been with my husband for 12 years,” she said in November. “I relate to being in a relationship that has peaks and valleys, and going through a rough patch and comparing yourself to another couple that seems perfect.”