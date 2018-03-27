They’re back! Worlds collide in the new Avengers: Infinity War trailer, released by Marvel Studios on Tuesday, March 27.

“‘The end is near,’” the movie’s official account tweeted alongside the new thrilling sneak peek. Fan-favorite superheroes, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), join forces in the action-packed clip to fight the evil Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he has the chance to inflict chaos upon the planet.

The highly anticipated film also stars Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and more.

Guardian of the Galaxy’s beloved characters Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and the tree-like creature Groot (Vin Diesel) will also join the franchise. The trailer debuts a teenage Groot, who’s having a tantrum as any teen would when being told to stop playing video games.

“I don’t want to tell you again,” Star-Lord warns Groot, who sarcastically quips back, “I am Groot,” before the others warn him about his bad language.

The trailer, which teases the film will cover “an entire universe once and for all,” also shows Star-Lord, Spider-Man and Iron Man strategizing before their big battle against Thanos. In another scene, Doctor Strange channels his energy to fight the forces of evil and Black Widow and Captain America put on their game faces before stepping into a war zone.

Avengers: Infinity Wars hits theaters on April 27.

