Ayesha Curry was not prepared for Drake to give her shout-out as a model wife in one of his songs.

Ayesha, 34, has been married to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry since 2011, and she is now pregnant with their fourth child.

Like Drake, 37, Ayesha grew up in Toronto, and she is a big fan. However, she certainly did not expect the rapper to name her in his song “Race My Mind” from his 2021 triple-platinum album, Certified Lover Boy.

In the song about a woman who isn’t fully committed to a relationship, Drake raps, “Posted that pic you sent me, it wasn’t recent enough/How I’m supposed to wife it? You not Ayesha enough.”

Related: Stephen and Ayesha Curry: A Timeline of Their Relationship Though they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s love story had a humble beginning. The NBA star was 15 years old when he and Ayesha, then 14, met at church in North Carolina. Though they’ve both since admitted they were fond of each other at a young age, it […]

“I think I was dumbfounded,” Ayesha said when she was asked her reaction to the track on the Monday, March 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“That’s like our family,” she said about Drake, as well as producers 40 and Monsune, and their shared Canadian roots. “So I think I was appreciative that they, like, respect me so much that they feel that I’m a great wife.”

Last year, Ayesha and Stephen, 35, attended Drake It’s All a Blur concert at Barclays Center in New York City, and the five-time Grammy winner left the stage to come to their seats and introduce them to the crowd.

Ayesha Curry reacts to Drake including her name in his song “Race My Mind.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/KMGh22xuvB — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) March 12, 2024

“They say we look alike,” Drake said, referring to Steph, who smiled and caressed his beard. “Make some noise for my brother Steph Curry.”

Drake also gave a shout out to the 4-time NBA champion’s wife. “And, of course, the lovely Ayesha Curry,” the rapper added.

Ayesha, who previously wrote two cookbooks, is now flexing her acting skills in the new film Irish Wish with Lindsay Lohan. She and Stephen share three children — Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Cannon, 5. Ayesha revealed to Sweet July magazine in a cover story published Friday, March 1, that they are expecting their fourth child.

Related: Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry's Family Album With 3 Kids Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have a full house — and love sharing milestone moments of their children with followers. The couple wed in July 2011, starting their family the following year when eldest daughter Riley arrived. She became a big sister in 2015 when Ryan was born, followed by baby brother Canon in 2018. […]

The former Food Network star said that she and her husband “thought they were done” having kids, but decided to try for a fourth child.

Ayesha also explained how this pregnancy is a little different than the others.

“I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ and all the concerns that come along with that,” she said. “I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children. Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild.”