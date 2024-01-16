Ayo Edebiri is not worried about what fellow celebrities might say after seeing her Letterboxd reviews.

“I’m a comedian. Anything I say online, I think I would say to somebody’s face,” she told reporters following the Emmy Awards on Monday, January 15. “I have a Letterboxd [account] because I love movies, I love TV, I love this industry. I know how hard it is to make something. I respect everything that’s ever been made.”

Edebiri, 28, has been rubbing elbows with A-listers at various awards shows after scoring numerous nominations for her role in The Bear, but the actress has no regrets about what she’s said in her reviews.

Letterboxd, for those who are unfamiliar, is a social media platform for movie viewers who wish they were film critics. It offers a rating system and diary feature for users to share their unfiltered thoughts about what they’ve watched. (Us Weekly staffers have referred to it as “Goodreads for movies.”)

Edebiri’s rather detailed reviews — including her hot take about Saltburn starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan — went viral in the weeks leading up to the Emmys.

“My man’s is doing all of this but can’t eat runny eggs?” she wrote, referring to Keoghan’s character Oliver Quick’s hesitation about how his eggs were cooked despite his erotic actions throughout the Emerald Fennell film.

Related: Stars Share Their Shocking Reactions to ‘Saltburn’ Getty Images (2) ; EPKTV Just like Us, celebrities are shocked by the many twists and turns of the film Saltburn. Writer/Director Emerald Fennell’s second feature film, the dark comedy thriller starring Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan came out in theaters in November but hit Amazon Prime on December 22, 2023, just in time for […]

In a separate review, Edebiri shared her love of 2006’s The Departed, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I’m always a bit nervous talking about my past publicly just because people can have such a weird sense of familiarity but I dunno, f—k it. I’m proud of my work!” she wrote. “So, I was the dialect coach on this movie but ONLY for the word ‘microprocessors.’ I taught everyone how to say the word microprocessors in the funniest way possible and I did an amazing job.”

Edebiri is, in fact, a Boston native, but her young age raised a few red flags.

“If your thought to this is something along the lines of ‘that doesn’t make sense’ or ‘weren’t you around 10 at the time of production?’ — to you I say, shame. Shame on you. Whatever happened to listening to women’s stories? Christ,” Edebiri’s review continued. “Anyway your prejudices aside, I love this movie, I love rewatching this movie, I love the performances, I love Alec Baldwin hugging a man saying ‘the patriot act’ and I love being from Boston.”

Related: Best Dressed Stars at the Emmy Awards: Top 5 Looks of the Night The biggest names in Hollywood celebrated TV in style at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The Monday, January 15, red carpet was filled with fashionable eye candy, including bright hues, flirty textures and eye-catching silhouettes paired with dramatic hair and memorable glam. While it’s clear fan-favorite stars were determined to bring their style A-game […]

Edebiri isn’t the only member of her family who has become obsessed with Letterboxd. The actress’ dad has his own profile with rather prolific reviews.

“My dad also has a Letterboxd, he’s here,” she also told reporters after the Emmys on Monday. “He’s popping off, he’s networking right now.”

Edebiri’s dad went viral in September 2023 for his review of her movie Bottoms.

“It is one of the best comedy I have seen all year,” he wrote. “In the interest of self disclosure, Ayo is my daughter.”