



John Paul upset Haley Ferguson when she found out from Derek about his strong feelings for Tayshia. She spiraled as she wondered why she was still single and expressed to JPJ how angry she was that he didn’t tell her about the connection himself.

Haley later slammed John Paul again for giving her his rose when he was not serious about her. He repeatedly apologized but she believed his behavior was not fair to her, Tayshia or Derek. She even turned to Blake Horstmann to ponder aloud why men treat women so poorly.

Derek later pulled aside John Paul to discuss their feud and figure out how it originated. JPJ claimed that Derek suggested he get engaged to Tayshia since his romance with Demi Burnett ended. He also mentioned again that Derek allegedly slept with his followers, which Derek denied. As their screaming match continued, Tayshia refused to watch and said that she did not want to be involved with either of them anymore.

John Paul apologized to Tayshia and reiterated that he took the process seriously. He broke down in tears while telling her that he didn’t want to scare her away. Tayshia then admitted to Derek that he was not the man for her, though her decision had nothing to do with JPJ. Derek only had eyes for her, so he left the show. Tayshia was more confused than ever after his departure.

In similar fashion, Nicole Lopez-Alvar confronted Angela Amezcua as soon as she stepped on the beach, marking her territory as Clay Harbor’s girlfriend. Nicole warned Angela to stay away from her and Clay, which she agreed to do. Clay could not understand why Angela would insert herself into such an awkward situation, but she felt she had just as much right to be there as him.

Angela asked Mike Johnson on a date, and they kissed during the outing. Mike mentioned that Clay said it was easier for him to come to Paradise because he never told Angela “I love you.” Clay, for his part, insisted he was invested in his relationship with Nicole, while others believed he was not over his ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Blake complained about how lonely he was, and he and Kristina Schulman noted that they no longer wanted to exchange friendship roses. Kristina went on a double date with Luke Stone, who thought she might not be done with Blake. They were joined by Matt Donald and Sydney Lotuaco; Matt made things very uncomfortable when he chose not to kiss her.

Elsewhere, Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour celebrated his birthday in the “boom-boom room,” and Caelynn Miller-Keyes built her connection with Connor Saeli.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!