Bachelor in Paradise fans have no fear — the show has been renewed.

“We’re heading back to the beach in 2025! 🌴#BachelorInParadise,” ABC wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 10.

While the Mexico spinoff typically begins production in June and airs later that summer, the show did not film season 10 this year.

Instead, Jenn Tran’s season 21 of The Bachelorette premiered on Monday, July 8, and The Golden Bachelorette season 1 starring Joan Vasso will start airing on Wednesday, September 18.

Earlier this year, rumors began swirling that the spinoff was canceled after nine years — and the speculation was fueled when Chris Harrison made claims on “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.”

“I was a little bummed to hear that Paradise has allegedly been postponed,” Harrison, 52, claimed in February. “I think is the official way they’re saying it is. They’re postponing it for a year or canceling it.”

Dean Bell, who appeared on seasons 4 and 6 of Bachelor in Paradise and married costar Caelynn Bell, replied, “I did hear some whispers about that.”

“Obviously, either way, it’s never good in TV – we all know this business well enough that when they don’t postpone shows that are doing great,” Harrison continued. “But I was bummed to hear that.”

Bachelor in Paradise debuted in 2014 and has had a successful track record compared to the rest of the franchise. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt and Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs all found love on the beaches of Mexico through the years.

However, the latest installment tarnished the track record. While three couples ended season 9 of the show together, they all called it quits within one week of the finale airing in December 2023. Ratings for the show mirrored its deteriorating success rate.

Despite the low numbers for Bachelor in Paradise, season one of The Golden Bachelor and Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor all yielded strong numbers.

In the meantime, fans can get their fix of the franchise through Tran’s season. While Tran has remained tight-lipped about the outcome of her season, she teased that she’s “very happy.”

“I can say that I definitely opened my heart up to a lot of different connections and explored a lot of these [men],” she exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere on Monday. “The way that things panned out throughout the journey and the way that things ended, I’m very happy about [it].”