Bachelor Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr. After Shocking Finale

Every season of The Bachelor, there’s backlash following the final decision — but not like this. Arie Luyendyk Jr. made history during the season 22 finale when he proposed to Becca Kufrin, dated her for a few weeks, then broke up with her … on camera. In an unedited clip, he met up with Becca, who thought they were going to enjoy a weekend together, and ended things, telling her that he was still in love with Lauren Burnham, his runner-up, and wanted to try things out with her.

As Us Weekly recently reported, Arie, 36, has no regrets about his final choice.

“I am very happy and it’s been an experience that I will remember forever,” the race car driver told Us. “I really have no regrets doing it. All I can really say is that I’m very happy and it’s going to be fun for me to watch that back.”

He also was prepared for the backlash. “I think there’s criticism every season and I think that I handled that well,” he added. “At the end of the day, it’s all about finding that person for myself and being happy after all this. I really feel like I will be.”

However, he may not have known how intense it was going to get. Bachelor Nation stars took to Twitter during the finale to share their reactions — and not many were good.

V curious to know how Lauren feels & even tho he went back to her,he STILL CHOSE BECCA over u at 1 point. Id never be ok w that #thebachelor — Raven Gates (@ravengates09) March 6, 2018

Paradise Dean is looking pretty good right now by comparison…#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/iUG27qiFXt — Derek Peth (@PethDerek) March 6, 2018

Honestly…why is this scene still airing? And why can’t he take a hint and LEAVE, you’ve done enough you’ve said all you needed to…now go. #thebachelor — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) March 6, 2018

I literally would be drooling and hyperventilating in that bathroom if I were Becca #thebachelor — Taylor Nolan (@taymocha) March 6, 2018

IF BECCA ISNT THE BACHELORETTE IM DONE #THEBACHELOR — Evan Bass (@ebassclinics) March 6, 2018

If only Arie was as decisive in relationships as he is in racing… but then again, when was his last win? #TheBachelor — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) March 6, 2018

I don’t dislike @ariejr , I have no doubt what he was going through was incredibly difficult. I simply don’t agree with his decision to propose knowing how conflicted he was about these two women. Fortunately, Neil Lane doesn’t just appear for Bachelor shows #TheBachelor — Kristina Schulman (@kristinaschulma) March 6, 2018

I wonder why @ariejr didn’t just say, “I need to date you both longer in real life to make this decision.” — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) March 6, 2018

And I thought Arie was boring??? This dude out here making Juan Pablo look like Mother Teresa… #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/abQgjiYuMw — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) March 6, 2018

To all future Bachelors & Bachelorettes, please use the L word wisely. Please. Live in the present but be thoughtful of the future and thank @benhiggi & @ariejr for lessons learned. #thebachelor — Trista Sutter (@tristasutter) March 6, 2018

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe had some of the best reactions of the night, especially when talking about his wife Catherine Lowe’s reaction.

Please don’t tell me they blindside this poor girl. #thebachelor — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 6, 2018

The show was over 30 mins ago and Catherine is still in the red zone. She’s talking so fast I’m not sure she’s getting air. She’s very angry. She’s telling me all the things she would have done to me in if she were Becca. I’m scared. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) March 6, 2018

However, the most savage tweets of all had to go to Bekah Martinez, who was part of Arie’s season and went off on social media during the airing.

hahahahahaha @ariejr is the biggest fucking tool i’ve ever seen. becca is a queen. a goddess. thank the LORD he’s out of her life — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) March 6, 2018

