Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Slams Arie Luyendyk Jr. After Shocking Finale

By

Warning: this post contains spoilers from the Monday, March 5, finale of The Bachelor.

Every season of The Bachelor, there’s backlash following the final decision — but not like this. Arie Luyendyk Jr. made history during the season 22 finale when he proposed to Becca Kufrin, dated her for a few weeks, then broke up with her … on camera. In an unedited clip, he met up with Becca, who thought they were going to enjoy a weekend together, and ended things, telling her that he was still in love with Lauren Burnham, his runner-up, and wanted to try things out with her.

As Us Weekly recently reported, Arie, 36, has no regrets about his final choice.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca on ‘The Bachelor‘
Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca on ‘The Bachelor‘

“I am very happy and it’s been an experience that I will remember forever,” the race car driver told Us. “I really have no regrets doing it. All I can really say is that I’m very happy and it’s going to be fun for me to watch that back.”

 

He also was prepared for the backlash. “I think there’s criticism every season and I think that I handled that well,” he added. “At the end of the day, it’s all about finding that person for myself and being happy after all this. I really feel like I will be.”

However, he may not have known how intense it was going to get. Bachelor Nation stars took to Twitter during the finale to share their reactions — and not many were good.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe had some of the best reactions of the night, especially when talking about his wife Catherine Lowe’s reaction.

However, the most savage tweets of all had to go to Bekah Martinez, who was part of Arie’s season and went off on social media during the airing.

The Bachelor: After the Final Rose airs on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!