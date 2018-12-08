The final rose, indeed. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss shocked fans when he announced on Thursday, December 6, that longtime producer Elan Gale had left the franchise. Now, sources are breaking down the shocking departure to Us Weekly.

“He felt it was time to move on,” an insider tells Us exclusively.

A second source reveals that Gale’s contract with The Bachelor was up and he was “over it.” The insider adds that the You’re Not That Great author, 35, is infatuated with his girlfriend, actress Molly Quinn, and wanted to be home more often. He was previously on the road approximately four months out of the year for the ABC reality series.

The network was equally stunned by Fleiss’ tweet, according to a third source. Gale’s exit was news to ABC, and the company had no idea what was behind his leaving.

“Can’t comment on why @theyearofelan is no longer part of #TheBachelor team, but we wish him the best in all his future endeavors …” Fleiss, 54, tweeted on Thursday.

Several Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alums paid tribute to Gale. “If you have enjoyed the Bachelor at all over the past 10 years this man played a role,” season 21 Bachelor Nick Viall wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 7. “Elan has moved on from Bachelor Nation, he will be missed. So tell Elan thank you Bachelor Nation. Amen.”

Evan Bass, who married his Bachelor in Paradise season 3 costar Carly Waddell, shared a similar sentiment on his own Instagram. “Elan wasn’t able to be at our wedding but he’s the reason me and Carly are me n Carly. He’s the reason [daughter] Bella exists,” the 35-year-old reality star declared. “He taught me more in a few weeks than I’d ever learned in my entire life. He is probably an alien but he’s our alien and he’s the best alien to ever exist. I love you Elan and I am forever indebted to the loves you helped me find.”

Gale began as a producer on The Bachelorette in 2009. His other credits include The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad and After Paradise, and acting roles in The Haunting of Hill House and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

