After five years away from the franchise, Molly Mesnick is all in on season 28 lead Joey Graziadei.

“I think the last season I watched was Colton’s, so it has been a while. And people are like, ‘Why don’t you watch?’ It’s not like I hate the show. We’re busy. We’ve got kids, it’s two hours every week. I typically don’t have time for that, but when we went to The Golden Wedding, we met Joey,” Molly began on the Tuesday, February 13, episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I mean this is how little I knew about him — because I didn’t see his season of The Bachelorette, someone had to tell me what his name was before walking up to him.”

Once Molly and husband, season 13 Bachelor Jason Mesnick, met the 28-year-old tennis pro, they were all in.

“He is lovely. He is so wonderful. Jason actually golfed with him. They were golf partners that day and he just said he’s the coolest guy. He’s so friendly, so nice. He’s as warm and genuine as he comes across in the show,” Molly said. “I loved everything about him and he was like, ‘You have to watch. … This is a great season. The girls are amazing. Please watch.’ So because he told me to, I’m doing it.”

After tuning into the first four episodes, Molly and Jason, who got engaged months after meeting on the 2009 season of the show, are convinced Joey is an “amazing” lead — because of his profession.

“He is a fantastic Bachelor,” she said. “Jason and I were talking about this [it’s] because he’s a tennis instructor. Think about your personal trainer or any instructor you have, they essentially become therapists, right? Any workout session I’ve ever been in with a trainer, you just word vomit. And so they’re very good listeners and I think that’s his best quality. He sits there and he genuinely hears what these girls are saying to him and he asks follow-up questions, which make you understand, yes, he’s retaining what they’re saying and he’s asking good questions back. It’s amazing.”

For several members of Bachelor Nation, Daisy has become the frontrunner and Molly is on the same page. “She is my favorite,” she said. “She seems so sweet, so real, so genuine. I mean if she doesn’t go all the way, she’s the next Bachelorette. She’s got to be.”

Still, Molly warns that it’s unlikely Joey is “in love” with any of his contestants — and won’t be until after production wraps. When discussing Jess telling Joey that she is falling for him during this week’s group date, Molly had a word of advice.

“Lemme tell you something — as someone who ended up with the Bachelor, you do not fall in love on that show. You don’t!” she said. “So anytime someone says, ‘I’m falling for you or I am in love with you,’ they are just jaded and drinking the Kool-Aid. … [You fall in love] when you’re in the real world and actually get to know the person and aren’t spending 60 seconds at a time with them. There’s no way you can fall in love on that show.”

Molly and Jason wed in front of ABC cameras in February 2010, a year after he infamously picked Melissa Rycroft and changed his mind at After the Final Rose.

“We didn’t have any commercial breaks during our ceremony, so that was a little different,” she told Us of tying the knot on TV while reflecting on the aforementioned Golden Wedding between Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner last month. “Ours truly felt like a wedding. It was press record and you just go. We didn’t have to redo anything — at the Golden Bachelor wedding, they had him walk down the aisle twice. And that was one of the things that we had said when we did our contract, ‘You guys can’t interrupt us. This is our wedding. It’s got to play out how it’s going to play out.’ And they respected that. This one felt a little different. The weddings are a little different these days. I’d say 75 percent Bachelor people [attended and] 25 percent their actual [friends and family]. And it wasn’t that way for us. Ours was like 90 percent our family and friends. So it’s different, but they still did it. It was very tastefully done. It was really nice. I think they had a great time. Everyone there had a great time. So I thought it was done well.”

Part 2 of The Bachelor airs on ABC Tuesday, February 13, at 8 p.m. ET. For more from Molly, including her take on Maria vs. Sydney (and Lea!), listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.