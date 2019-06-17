Another reality TV crossover! The Bachelorette alum Luke Pell’s ex-girlfriend Holly Allen is set to compete on Big Brother this summer.

CBS announced the cast for the 21st season of the reality game show on Monday, June 17, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that a familiar face was among the 16 new houseguests. Allen, 31, dated Pell, 34, on and off for several months before they went their separate ways in May 2018.

In her Big Brother biography, Allen described herself as “spontaneous, sarcastic and relentless.” She hails from Lander, Wyoming, but currently lives in Los Angeles. She briefly lived in Nashville with the singer-songwriter, who was a finalist on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

The wine safari guide admitted that she has not seen enough episodes of Big Brother “to have a favorite” past contestant, but she has “plenty of strategies already stacked up” before moving into the house.

Allen’s favorite activities include fostering dogs and going on road trips with her trusty camera on hand. Another piece of technology that she always keeps with her is her cellphone. “I live on my phone,” she said in her bio. “I’m a millennial. [Not having it on the show] will admittedly be a struggle.”

As for her life motto? “‘Make them proud,’” Allen said. “I’ve lost a lot of people in my life and I always try to say ‘yes’ to opportunities because I wish they were still here to experience them all too.”

The former Miss Wyoming USA concluded her bio with five fun facts about herself: She grew up teaching people how to fly fish, she can sneeze like Donald Duck, she can ride a horse standing up, she once rolled off a 30-foot cliff in a pickup truck and somehow survived and she used to ride a covered wagon through the Oregon Trail every summer.

Pell, for this part, moved on with TV host Amanda Mertz in the summer of 2018.

Big Brother season 21 premieres on CBS Tuesday, June 25, at 8 p.m. ET.

