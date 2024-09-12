Jenn Tran revealed where she stands with Bachelor Nation alum Maria Georgas after a perceived falling-out.

“I still support her from afar, regardless of whatever events have transpired since then, and that’s between me and her,” Jenn, 26, said during an appearance on the Thursday, September 12, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “At the end of the day, people just grow apart and that’s that.”

Jenn continued, “But, I still support her and she still supports me and I’m happy to know that we can do that. And if we see each other at an event, I’m gonna hug her [and] we’re gonna be great, we’re gonna pick up right where we left off.”

Jenn and Maria, 30, were both contestants on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, which aired earlier this year. After Joey, 28, proposed to finalist Kelsey Anderson, both Maria and fellow contestant Daisy Kent claimed that they were offered the role of Bachelorette for the following season. As Maria put it on “Call Her Daddy” earlier this year, the position “was mine until it wasn’t.”

Of course, Jenn was ultimately announced as the leading lady for season 21.

Jenn got engaged to Devin Strader during the season finale, but they broke up several months later. The pair came face-to-face for the first time at the live After the Final Rose special, where Jenn confronted her 28-year-old ex about following Maria on Instagram within days of their breakup.

“When I mentioned [Maria] on stage, I never meant to insinuate that there was anything going on between her and Devin,” Jenn explained to podcast host Nick Viall. “Like, when I mentioned that it was purely about Devin and nothing else.”

Both Maria and Devin have also denied ever meeting one another.

“Devin followed me on Instagram. I don’t pay attention to who follows me and who doesn’t. I had no clue about that until people brought it to my attention,” Maria said in a September 5 TikTok video. “I didn’t know. And by that time, when I found out, he had unfollowed. Let me clear the air on something. I have never met Devin before.”

Devin, for his part, noted in his Tuesday, September 11, social media video, that he is no longer following Maria.

“I shouldn’t be following people that I have no relationship with whatsoever,” Devin said. “I don’t know Maria, I’ve never met Maria, I’ve never met up with Maria, and I will never follow Maria. I know I hurt Jen now … I’m just here to apologize for that, so I am sorry.”