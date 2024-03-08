Bachelor Nation is rallying for Maria Georgas to be the next Bachelorette, but is she ready to hand out roses — and accept a Neil Lane ring?

While recapping Maria’s exit from Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, Bachelor season 26 alum Jill Chin acknowledged the call for Maria, 29, to get the gig with a counterargument.

“I think that there’s such a pull for her to be Bachelorette, but the most important thing for the franchise, people have to remember, is an engagement. Is Maria going to be ready to get engaged? I don’t know,” Jill, 28, said. “It doesn’t seem like she really is ready now. I think that if Paradise were going to be first, sure thing, she would run that beach like nobody’s business. I would love to see Maria in Paradise more than anybody else.”

ABC has yet to announce whether the beach spinoff will return for season 10 after lackluster ratings (and no successful couples) on season 9.

“I think that she as a Bachelorette, she would be so fun and something different and maybe that’s what the Bachelorette role needs. But I think that the franchise is always thinking about longevity of a relationship in order for the show to work. They need an engagement. And I think people need to remember that,” Jill noted.

Joey, 28, sent Maria home after several ups and downs during the season. In addition to arguing with some of the women in the house, Maria caught Joey off guard when she nearly quit the show during week 7. While she decided to stay and he met her family, Joey seemingly never got over her threat to walk away. Maria attempted to salvage their relationship with plans to tell Joey that she was falling in love with him, but she waited until the rose ceremony — and by then it was too late.

Despite pointing out that Maria may not be ready for an engagement, Jill fears Bachelor Nation wouldn’t embrace another option. “I feel terrible for whoever they announce if it’s not Maria because they’re going to be like, ‘Maria!'”

Maria, for her part, reflected on her journey with a lengthy message of gratitude on Tuesday, March 5.

“Wow. What an experience this was! I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved. That’s including the amazing people I’ve met along the way. The love and support I’ve received has been incredible, I am truly in awe of it and it doesn’t go unnoticed. I can’t express enough how much it means to me,” she wrote via Instagram. “I want to thank my family and friends who have supported me through this journey, I want to thank Joey, who made the right decision and lastly, myself for staying true to who I am.”

Maria gave a shout-out to Joey’s final three, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson and Rachel Nance.

“All 3 [women] equally deserve to be there and are there for a reason. Don’t send hate to anyone because of this!!” Maria continued, referring to fans angry that Rachel questioned why Maria pulled Joey aside at the rose ceremony. “I’ve personally grown so much from this it’s insane. I will continue to grow as I go. I want to thank everyone who has been watching and experiencing this process with me, you have seen me through it all. The good, the bad and the ugly. If you can take one thing from watching me it would be to always be yourself and know it’s ok to not always fit the mold. You won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but you’ll be someone’s shot of tequila🤝 This experience was something I’ll never forget.”

She concluded: “I didn’t get the man but I got the most amazing support behind me and for that I will be just fine. You all amaze me🫡 It’s all happening #thebachelor🌹.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.