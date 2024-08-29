Bachelorette alums Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are clapping back after he went viral for his reaction at the recent Men Tell All special.

“This s–t is hilarious lmao but y’all this narrative need to stop before ABC disown me 😭🙏🏿,” Olubeko, 32, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, August 29, alongside a photo of his and Charity’s appearance at the Men Tell All for Jenn Tran’s season. “Filming days are looong but it’s always a good ass time.”

The initial post featured a tweet from a Bachelor Nation fan account that posted a picture of the couple in the audience claiming Olubeko looked “SO over all these Bachelor events.” Olubeko cleared the air, stating that wasn’t the case.

“The truth — I simply don’t have the energy to force an exaggerated smile for hours just because cameras are around because ✨I’m not a psychopath ✨,” he concluded.

Lawson, for her part, backed her fiancé up and echoed similar sentiments.

“Literally … THIS. We are truly just sleepy, filming all day, probably drunk, you name it,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story that same day. “And if you actually know Dotun, he just is a man of simplicity and sense and doesn’t fake anything. 💀😂.”

Olubeko and Lawson fell in love during season 20 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2023. During the finale, Lawson sent runner-up Joey Graziadei home. Olubeko proposed, and Lawson gave him her final rose.

“You have made me feel alive. You’ve made me believe in love again. You’ve made me feel so valued and so seen,” she said during the episode. “And so, Dotun, when I stand here in this moment, I want a forever future with you. I see you as my husband. I see you as my future. I see it so clearly. I don’t have any doubts. I don’t question it.”

Since wrapping up their love story on The Bachelorette, Lawson and Olubeko have continued to support the franchise. In addition to supporting Tran during her season, the pair also took a Bachelor Nation couples trip to Hawaii. Lawson and Olubeko enjoyed a tropical getaway with Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson and Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar back in May.

“No BIP?? no problem, I bring to you … Couples in Paradise,” Lawson captioned a montage of video clips from the group’s tropical trip via Instagram.

After spending time with their fellow reality stars, Lawson and Olubeko jetted off to Greece that same month. “Taking it all in with my forever travel partner 🤍,” she captioned pics of them posing in front of a gorgeous ocean view.