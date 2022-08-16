Bachelor Nation was left with questions after Logan Palmer’s exit due to COVID-19 on the Monday, August 15, episode of The Bachelorette — and his post-show statement didn’t provide much clarity.

“This year I decided to go on a reality dating show. I figured it was something new, it was an adventure. But I came out the other side with much more than an experience. I came out of this with real feelings, strong emotions, lessons learned, and a lot to be grateful for,” the 26-year-old season 19 contestant began on Monday via Instagram. “Two very strong women gave me the opportunity to learn about myself and about relationships. Thank you for your class, your patience, and your time.”

Logan made waves as the only contestant to switch from pursuing Rachel Recchia to Gabby Windey after the co-leads made it clear their journeys were separate following the second rose ceremony.

“Rachel, I’m sorry that I added more difficulty to an already challenging journey. That was never my intention, but it was inspiring how strong you were through it all,” he continued. “Gabby, thank you for taking a chance on me. The stars didn’t quite align with you and I, but I am a better person for knowing you. You both have shaped me into a better man and are so deserving of happiness. I know you will find it with the men you have remaining.”

Logan wrote that watching the series “gave me a different perspective,” opening up about his mental health struggles.

“I will always be someone who will steer with their heart whether it is popular or not. But in the future, I want to lead with intention and pursue with purpose,” he explained. “I am ready to bring those lessons back into to my life. I have struggled with my mental health since i was 12 years old, and this process was more difficult in that arena than I ever thought possible. Destructive thoughts and constant doubt are hurdles that I think everyone relates to at some point but not everyone talks about.”

Logan added that he wants “to be transparent about that part of my journey too” and hopes to be “a safe place for others who struggle with it.”

He concluded: “Acknowledging my mental health and how it affects those around me will be a priority in my life moving forward. It wasn’t all roses, but I am grateful for it all.”

Logan didn’t acknowledge that his exit during Monday’s episode — which came in between the day and scheduled night portion of Gabby’s group date — was because he tested positive for COVID-19. Viewers took to social media to question why only the cocktail party was canceled and how no other suitors, who were living together on a cruise ship, had coronavirus. Other fans didn’t understand why host Jesse Palmer explained his absence as a “situation,” seemingly not telling Gabby’s other guys why he was no longer on the show.

“Are they…not telling them…logan tested positive…even though… they’re all close contacts???? #TheBachelorette,” one fan wrote.

Another user tweeted, “How does Logan test positive… surrounded by the same 5 people… isolated on a cruise ship? #bachelorette #thebachelorette.”

“My question is why Jesse didn’t tell the other guys Logan tested positive instead of just vaguely saying there was a ‘situation with Logan,’” a third person wrote. “Wouldn’t they need to know?”

Logan did, however, share a clip of an interview he did with ABC, seemingly at the recent Men Tell All taping.

“I was under the impression, you know, ‘I can sleep on things, I can take time to mow things over and I’ll talk to them tomorrow.’ And that’s not the case in this situation,” he said. “Two and a half weeks went by, and I wasn’t able to have a private conversation and it’s like, ‘Wow, things have changed a lot and I haven’t been able to speak my mind.’ And so, what I took away from it was, say what you’re feeling right away. Have the instincts to say exactly what’s on your mind when you think it, when you feel it, and that keeps things like this from getting so messy.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

