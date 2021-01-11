Head to the kitchen! Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson is set to host the new digital short series, That Looks Good, on Fox’s “Taste of FOX” channel, Us Weekly can exclusively announce.

Taste of FOX’s second original short series celebrates select food holidays with viewers by sharing the history of the food and numerous fun facts — all while enjoying great meals. The series is inspired by the many different holidays that feature specific food or beverages.

“The ability to work with Fox, eat amazing foods, dance around the kitchen and have fun while doing it,” Johnson, 33, said in a statement to Us. “This is what I do when I host people at my home. It’s a match made in taste heaven!”

The show delivers “bite-size content that is the perfect pairing with any food holiday celebration.” For example, the first episode features the former reality star celebrating National Bagel Day with the viewers.

Johnson first appeared on Hannah Brown‘s season 15 of The Bachelorette. Despite becoming a fan-favorite, he was eliminated during week 7. He later appeared on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise and was considered for season 24 of The Bachelor — a role that ultimately went to Peter Weber.

The Air Force vet has been keeping very busy since his time on Bachelor Nation. On Monday, January 11, he will also launch his own podcast, “Talking It Out with Mike & Bryan” with cohost Bryan Abasolo. Each week, the former ABC personalities will explore uncomfortable topics about life, love, family and more. They will also have a guest each week to “take a deep dive into the male psyche.”

Johnson also wrote a book, Making the Love You Want, released in October 2020. “It’s just [about] things that I’ve been thinking about the last few years in regards to things that I’ve gone through with depression and things that I’ve had to deal with in my life while trying to be there for other people as well,” he explained to Us in September 2020. “This is my solution, in a way, that can help us all. I think every single individual on this entire Earth that’s alive has or will go through something. … This book is the pillars that help them through that journey.”

Ahead of the book’s release, he also shared that he has no plans to return to the ABC dating show.

“Everyone involved, [including producer] Mike Fleiss, has been wonderful to me — freaking awesome people,” he said at the time. “I would not do Bachelor in Paradise ever again, probably. It’s just not my cup of tea.”

That Looks Good premieres on the “Taste of Fox” YouTube Channel and FOX Now on Friday, January 15, and will run monthly through May.