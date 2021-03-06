Part of the experience! From hot tub time to first kisses, Trista Sutter doesn’t feel bad about airing some of her most personal moments on The Bachelorette — not even her wedding day.

“I do not [regret it],” the Indiana native, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively of her televised nuptials to Ryan Sutter. “It was the best day ever. A close second to my children’s births. … But no, I don’t regret it at all. It was a beautiful day and I feel very lucky to have had the experience.”

Trista met her husband, 46, during season 1 of The Bachelorette, and the pair exchanged vows in December 2003. A three-part miniseries, Trista and Ryan’s Wedding, showed the pair planning their special day and ended with their romantic ceremony, with more than 26 million viewers watching them say “I do.” The duo now share son Maxwell, 13, and daughter Blakesley, 11.

While her wedding day is still one of her favorite moments from her reality TV tenure, Trista’s journey to finding true love wasn’t always easy. Breaking up with so many of her eligible suitors started to take a toll once the season was underway.

“It is really taxing [and] very emotional,” the Dancing With the Stars alum recalled. “Especially if you’re an emotional person like I am. The first night especially — holy cow, I just felt so bad. Because I really didn’t know these guys but I had to send 10 of them home.”

Narrowing down her options was a challenge, but Trista wouldn’t have done it any differently. “I don’t regret how I broke up with anyone or sent them home,” she added. “I think it all happened as it was supposed to.”

Trista and Ryan have gone down in franchise history as one of Bachelor Nation’s biggest success stories. During an interview with Today in 2015, the former NBA dancer opened up about how she and her husband have made their marriage work without getting caught up in “the glamour” of reality TV stardom.

“It’s just like your job. You have to put in the time and effort and energy that you do into everything else in your life, and I feel like [Ryan and I] do that,” she said at the time. “We’ve had our bumps in the road, just like anyone else, but it’s really about staying focused on each other and dedicating time to each other.”

Watch the video above for more of Trista’s biggest Bachelorette regrets!