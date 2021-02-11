Trista Sutter did not hold back while discussing recent headlines about Bachelor producers on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast.

“They’re producing a television show. I just got that and accepted it,” the OG Bachelorette, 48, said, noting that she once got into a “big knock-down-drag-out” fight with Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss over her televised wedding in 2003. “And still, I mean, he just texted me last week, like, we still have a great relationship, but he is producing a television show. The producers are producing a television show. So, they need to have certain things put in place, and they need to be able to edit, they need to be able to create different story lines in order to have people engage. There is no reason that the show would still be on the air if the producers weren’t involved in that way, do you know what I mean?”

Sutter explained: “If people still want to watch the show, then they have to accept the fact that it’s a television show and it’s going to be produced.”

Dylan Barbour, who appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette and met fiancé Hannah Godwin on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, made headlines earlier this month for alleging that the reality show producers manipulate contestants.

“That said, for anyone who goes on the show, you have to know that they will use anything you say against you,” Sutter continued, citing sarcasm as an example of something that is often “misconstrued” on the series. “You just need to be super careful about what you put out and how you say it. Because it doesn’t matter when you say it — if you said it in the beginning and they use it in the end or if you say it in the end and they use it in the beginning — no one knows that it’s out of context, except for you and the producers. Just be careful with what you say and try to put yourself out there in terms of what you would be proud of to watch back. If you’re going to be embarrassed of your actions, then think about what you’re doing and saying. So, yes, there’s production and yes, they’re going to be editing and yes, some people are going to come out as villains.”

The “Better Etc.” podcast host noted that on Matt James’ season, it feels like “the villains are not edited.” She added, “They said a lot of stuff that could not have been edited in a way to make them look any worse.”

Sutter acknowledged Heather Martin’s arrival on the Monday, February 8, episode as one of the more edited moments on of season 25, which is currently airing.

“I thought the timing was very odd. [If] you know that she’s gonna be on the show, then have her come earlier and quarantine, like, [they’re] totally setting [her] up for failure,” she said on the podcast. “When she walked in and Matt, like, lost it and was laughing hysterically, it made me think that they already had some kind of relationship. … But I mean, she’s super cute. And if they worked out then great, but I do think it was just a way to add in, you know, a little extra drama in the season, probably from the beginning. They probably planned it from the beginning and thought, ‘If there’s nothing really exciting happening, then we’ll input Heather. And that’ll cause a little bit of a stir.’ But they really don’t need it this season. … I don’t think she’ll last because I think there’s already been so much relationship development happening prior to arrival.”

