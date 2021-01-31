His side of the story. Bachelor in Paradise alum Dylan Barbour called out the Bachelor franchise in a lengthy Twitter Q&A with fans, accusing the show’s producers of manipulating contestants and not caring about the outcome.

“Cancel ABC and The Bachelor Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry mom got me riled up,” the reality star, 26, tweeted on Saturday, January 30. “Ask away.”

Barbour proceeded to answer questions from fellow Twitter users. “You gotta understand the game. They get paid off you doing s—t that warrants screen time,” he claimed of the producers’ alleged efforts to guide conversations on camera, adding that “it’s easy to make a bad person look worse, it’s hard to make a good person look bad.”

The TV personality then alleged that producers have “nearly all control” over which contestants receive roses. However, he tweeted that the cast can refuse to follow the producers’ prompts. He also claimed they do not allow the cast members to “sleep normal hours.”

When asked who “recruited” Heather Martin to appear on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Barbour replied, “They don’t care about people.” He then accused the franchise of promoting bullying: “They had that whole spiel on hating bullying, then purposely edit things to warrant bullying. S–t is wild.”

The California native went on to address Hannah Brown’s brief engagement to her season 15 Bachelorette winner, Jed Wyatt, which ended after he was accused of having a girlfriend when he came on the show. “Who from your season do you feel got the most screwed over by production?” one fan inquired, to which he responded, “Jed.” When another Twitter user asked, “Are you saying he didn’t cheat on Hannah?” he replied, “Yes.”

Barbour later denied that season 24 Bachelor Peter Weber is a “scumbag” and hinted that host Chris Harrison is “a big instigator for drama,” pointing out that “he’s an EP.”

The entrepreneur acknowledged that his time in the franchise ended well after he got engaged to fiancée Hannah Godwin during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. “Oh yeah bro I’m chilling,” he wrote. “But it’s about the other 99% of people who don’t have the same outcome that Hannah and I were lucky to have.”

Barbour noted that he chose to share his grievances because “this public figure world is fake, and sometimes it needs to be called out.”

Chris Randone, who appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette and season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, seemed in support of Barbour’s rant. “If they only knew,” he replied with a side-eyes emoji.

Barbour concluded: “My last thought: they need you until they don’t. Each person is a pawn in a larger scheme, and they do not have contestants [sic] best interests in mind. Mental health is not a concern. Multiple people develop issues post show and they do nothing to help. If anything, they fuel hate.”

Us Weekly has reached out to ABC, Wyatt and Brown for comment.