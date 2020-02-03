Sorry, Chris Harrison. Listen to Your Heart, the upcoming Bachelor spinoff, will help musicians find love — something that the longtime host told Us Weekly Jed Wyatt would be perfect at. However, the Bachelorette alum, 24, isn’t thrilled with Harrison’s comments.

“I think the new show’s a great idea and concept but I wouldn’t have gone on the show in the first place if I had a girlfriend and I’m not going to go now because I actually do have a girlfriend,” Wyatt told Us exclusively at the Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate Party on Saturday, February 1. “I’m in love. I would never compromise that.”

Last month, the Bachelor host, 48, shared with Us that the new show would be perfect for Wyatt. “I think he needs a chance to maybe redeem himself, musically and emotionally. I think he bombed on both,” he said at the time. “It was a tragic ending to his story on so many levels.”

That comment actually took Wyatt by surprise.

“I’m honestly shocked that Chris has any sympathy at all for me redeeming myself in any sense because he came backstage before I went on the finale and sort of, you know, tried to talk me up and build me up and give me confidence,” the Nashville native claimed. “Then he went out to, kind of, tear me down so, for one, I’m shocked to hear that he has any sympathy for me. That just really kind of blows me away — that he cares at all. I mean judging Chris by who he is, all he cares about is the show. That’s who pays him.”

Wyatt got engaged to Hannah Brown on the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette. However, after filming finished, Brown, 25, learned that he had a girlfriend before filming began and was looking to further his music career by joining the reality show. She called off the engagement.

He has since found love with model Ellen Decker, whom he was first spotted with in October.

“She has brought a whole new level of inspiration into my life. I’ve just never met anyone like her. It just kind of opened the door for a lot of new feelings and emotions in my music that’ll come out in the future, I’m sure,” he told Us exclusively in January while promoting his new music. “The communication, the love, it’s everything that I’ve ever wanted.”

He added: “I’m very happy in my relationship, and I’m not looking to do another TV show at all.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on ABC Monday, April 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Alexandra Hurtado