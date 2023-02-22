Tossing shade! After Zach Shallcross and Greer Blitzer’s virtual date on The Bachelor went viral over its sheer awkwardness, the season 27 contestant has called him out.

“Women who care about their careers are hot,” Greer, 24, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 21, alongside a selfie.

During the Monday, February 20, episode of The Bachelor, a cocktail party was held virtually after Zach, 26, tested positive for the coronavirus in London, forcing the show to cancel the group date. The Texas native, for her part, attempted to empathize with the Bachelorette season 19 alum after Zach revealed his diagnosis.

“I had COVID at the end of the quarter during year-end, so it messed with my career in sales,” Greer, who works as a medical sales rep, told Zach during their date. “I know how you feel missing out on things.”

The California native, however, didn’t find sympathy in her response. “I think me missing out on finding a wife is slightly more important than [a sales quarter],” Zach, who also works in sales, quipped.

Greer was ultimately shocked that the Bachelor had seemingly slammed her career, noting via confessional that she thought her tenure on the show would be over that week. (Despite her concerns, Greer eventually received a rose at the virtual rose ceremony.)

While neither Greer nor Zach have further addressed the shady social media upload, her Tuesday post also featured a photo of tea cups and a teapot. The image of the fine china seemingly refers to another controversial moment from Monday’s episode.

Gabi Elnicki received the only solo date in London, where she and Zach indulged in a number of formal activities — including a high tea outing alongside adorable corgis. Greer, for her part, was immediately jealous.

“That one cut deep because I told Zach how much I love tea,” Greer lamented in the episode after learning about the fairy tale date. “I’m trying to hold it in. It’s really hard.”

She added: “Half the girls that are going on the [next] group date have had a one-on-one, so they do have that connection. I just don’t feel seen. It’s such a horrible feeling.”

Greer was one of Zach’s early standouts this season, earning his coveted first impression rose.

“With the night that can get chaotic, something with Greer that was really helpful was how comforting she made me feel during that,” the tech executive exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I didn’t feel like I was getting rushed or pulled into a million different directions with Greer. She was able to kind of just pull me aside and make me feel relaxed. So when I looked back at who I was gonna give the rose to, it was just a really, really good impression of like, ‘OK, it’s fine. We can take it easy. It’s not this chaotic night one all the time.’”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.