From one Bachelor Nation star to another. Clare Crawley is sharing some words of advice for current Bachelor star Zach Shallcross after he claimed show producers wouldn’t always let him intervene in the women’s drama.

In an Entertainment Weekly video posted earlier this month, Zach, 26, stated, “When someone steals you — I don’t know if I can say all of this — but I gotta keep it my mouth shut and let it happen, as much as I can. So, there are times when I want to speak up and be like, ‘Oh, yeah. Alright, let’s go talk,’ but it’s for the environment we’re in to have it be handled by the women.”

He continued: “I think my face gives it away a lot on whether I want to be pulled or not. I’m really bad at hiding what I’m feeling, like, so bad. So, I kind of just let it play out.”

After a fan account titled @bachelornation.scoop shared the clip on Instagram, Clare, 41, shared her thoughts on The Bachelor lead’s words in the comments section. “You don’t ‘have to’ do anything the producers tell you to do,” she informed the star, before adding in parenthesis, “Just comes with consequences if you don’t.”

Clare marched to the beat of her own drum on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. She left the show before the season’s end after deciding contestant Dale Moss was The One for her. Following their engagement, Tayshia Adams took over as the series’ lead for the remainder of the season. She and Dale, 34, called it quits in September 2021, and she has since found love with her husband, Ryan Dawkins, whom she married on February 2. Tayshia got engaged to her Bachelorette winner Zac Clark on the series, but they later split in November 2021.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Just like his Bachelor Nation predecessor, Zach hasn’t been afraid to be candid when speaking about his experience filming the ABC dating show. As he exclusively told Us Weekly in an interview published on January 20, “If you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bulls—t and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season.] If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple.”

He also shared that knew exactly what he was looking for in a relationship when going in, as he is someone “that believes you have one true love. He continued: “You only have one love, but there are varying degrees of love to get to that point. And your heart knows what it wants. It can get pulled into different directions and that’s something that can happen. But for me, I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love.”

When it comes to this season’s ending, Zach told Us he’s keeping his lips tight, as he teased, “All I can say is I’m very happy and I think fans are gonna be really surprised at the love journey.”

Season 27 of The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.