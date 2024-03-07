There’s one type of fan reaction that The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson has let get under her skin.

“I don’t get offended when people are telling me that my teeth are yellow. I’m not getting offended if somebody’s telling me something about my hair. I’m not offended by none of it,” Kelsey, 25, explained in a Wednesday, March 6, TikTok. “But when someone calls me boring, I’m not f—king boring. I’m not boring. I’m not freaking boring, y’all. I’m freaking cool.”

Kelsey proceeded to poke fun at herself by listing many of the “cool things” she has done, including drinking alcohol and going skydiving. “I love going on sporadic trips. I planned a trip out of the country in 12 hours and went,” she added. “I am fun, and I like to laugh and I like to do things that are cool that other people do other than me, I think. I don’t know, but I’m freaking cool.”

Kelsey concluded that she has learned to not care about other people’s opinions. “I don’t care ‘cause I’m not boring,” she concluded. “I have a freaking lip tattoo in honor of a homeless man that I would go and hang out with when I would go downtown. I’m cool.”

She jokingly captioned the post: “Just a cool girl explaining why she’s cool … bc that’s what cool girls do!”

Her latest TikTok post is not the first time Kelsey has jokingly clapped back at criticism about herself on the show. In response to people calling her teeth “yellow,” Kelsey lip-synched to an audio that said, “Mwah, blocked,” in a February 27 TikTok.

In another video that same day, she pretended that a comment stating “they are [yellow] and bucks,” actually said, “Kelsey, you are the most stunning woman I’ve ever seen in my life. How do you get that badonkadonk so bodacious?”

Kelsey cemented her place in Joey Graziadei’s final three following her hometown visit on the show’s Monday, March 4, episode of the ABC series.

During Joey’s visit to New Orleans, he got to meet Kelsey’s brother, Matthew, her sister, Taylor, and her father, Mark. “I feel very, very happy, and it was wonderful to see Kelsey and to see Joey and the connection they have,” Mark said in a confessional. “I understand there’s still the other women, but I think Joey will take care of Kelsey. I do hope she’s engaged when she comes home.”

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor.’

Fans quickly fell in love with Mark following his hometown appearance, with many viewers petitioning him to appear on season 1 of The Golden Bachelorette or become the next Golden Bachelor. “I just would like to thank everyone for all the nightmares that I will have tonight in regards to posts y’all have made about my dad,” Kelsey joked in a TikTok after the episode. “It is frightful, indeed.”

The post included clips of her family and father cracking up to “thirst trap” videos people made of him online. “I feel like I need to make my dad, like, a business email for all these people trying to set him up with, like, their mom, their sister, their aunt, their niece, themselves,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Y’all, Marky Mark for Golden Bachelor. C’mon! Can they just do that?’”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.