Kelsey Anderson’s family felt “nervous” to make their TV debut on season 28 of The Bachelor.

Ahead of the Monday, March 4, episode — which featured Joey Graziadei visiting his final four’s hometowns — Kelsey, 25, checked in with her family members who appeared on the show. “How do you feel with your TV debut?” she asked her youngest brother, Matthew.

“I’m very nervous,” Matthew said. “But I feel good.” Kelsey then joked that he “shouldn’t” feel “good” about it.

Moving on to her older sister Taylor, Kelsey asked the same question. “Equal parts excited and terrified,” Taylor answered. The Bachelor contestant then jokingly grilled her sister on what she was “nervous” about watching back. “What did you say about me?! What did you tell them?!” Kelsey shouted.

Kelsey then asked “the one and only” Mark Anderson, her father, how he was feeling. “Just nervous,” he said.

She continued, “Are you gonna be the next Golden Bachelor?”

“No,” He said. “I’m too young!”

Kelsey concluded her TikTok by showing off her family’s customized shirts, which featured a baby photo of her on the front and #TeamKelseyA on the back.

“🚨HOMETOWNS 🚨,” she captioned the post. Bachelor Nation’s Rachael Kirkconnell, who’s dating former Bachelor Matt James after appearing on his season in 2021, said she related to Kelsey in the comments section.

“My sis was freaking out since we filmed it and then when the episode finally aired she was completely cut out 💀,” the 27-year-old quipped. “Same with my brother hahaha,” Kelsey replied.

Kelsey’s older brother, Pascal, and sister Jordan did not appear on Monday’s episode. Her mom died in 2018 after a battle with breast cancer.

During her hometown date with Joey, 28, the pair rode a tandem bike together through New Orleans. They then caught up with her family at her house.

“My feelings for her are real and they do make sense,” Joey told Mark during their chat. “I’m extremely hopeful, I really am.” Kelsey’s dad shared that although he felt “concerned” for his daughter, he was “reassured” by Joey’s feelings.

“I feel very, very happy, and it was wonderful to see Kelsey and to see Joey and the connection they have,” Mark said in a confessional. “I understand there’s still the other women, but I think Joey will take care of Kelsey. I do hope she’s engaged when she comes home.”

Kelsey also revealed that she wanted to tell “blurt that I love him,” but she did not share her feelings with Joey. She eventually secured a rose, moving on to the overnight dates alongside Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.