Sydney Gordon is over her drama from The Bachelor.

Sydney, 28, shared a photo of herself laying in bed alongside fellow season 28 contestants Rachel Nance, Lea Cayanan, Katelyn DeBacker and Jess Edwards after the show’s Women Tell All episode, which aired on Monday, March 18. “When you put it all to rest,” she captioned the pic alongside a heart emoji.

In a separate social media upload, Sydney reflected on her controversial time on Joey Graziadei’s season.

“It may not had went [sic] as planned but I found love in these forever friendships ♥️,” she captioned a video of herself hugging Lea, 24, and Jess, 25. “Unfortunately, the world didn’t get a chance to see who I truly am this season, but I learned so much from this experience. I came out stronger than ever and I can say whole heartedly I will move forward with empathy and understanding in all walks of life. Sending so much love to EVERY woman who shared this crazy a$$ journey with me🥹♥️. Also @joeygraziadei , you deserve all the happiness in the world 🌎 😍.”

Related: Meet the Women Competing for Joey Graziadei’s Heart on Bachelor Season 28 Joey Graziadei is gearing up for his journey to find love. A month before the tennis player’s season of The Bachelor is set to premiere, ABC released a full list of the women who will be competing for Joey’s heart. Joey was named the Bachelor after he finished as the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season […]

Lea supported her friend in the comments section. “I love you beyond words and nothing could change that 💗,” she gushed.

Throughout the season, which premiered in January, Sydney, Lea, Jess and Madina Alam found themselves in a web of drama with Maria Georgas.

During the second episode, Madina, 31, told the women in the mansion she felt insecure about being the oldest woman in the house. Maria, 29, was later seen telling another contestant that Madina should “own” her age, but Sydney overheard and felt that Maria was being dismissive over her friend’s insecurities.

Sydney explained during the Women Tell All that her “truest intention was to stick up for” Madina.

Costar Edwina Dorbor then entered the conversation and claimed that Sydney “just never liked Maria.” Sydney defended herself, saying that she and Maria had “different” communication skills.

“You’re absolutely right,” Maria retorted. “I speak the truth and you make up lies.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Maria and Sydney revisited their infamous two-on-one date with Joey, 28, where Sydney accused Maria of telling Lea to “shut the f—k up.” Maria denied the allegations at the time, again claiming during the Women Tell All that she never said that.

Lauren Hollinger, who also appeared on the season, confirmed she was the one who told Lea to “shut the f—k up.”

Related: Biggest Bachelor Nation Moments of 2023: 'The Golden Bachelor' and More Monica Schipper/Getty Images; Disney/John Fleenor Bachelor Nation might have had its most dramatic year yet in 2023. The year kicked off with Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor stint. The season was full of drama, thanks in part to his finale confrontation with Gabi Elnicki over their fantasy suite date. “It’s honestly worse watching it back,” Gabi said […]

“She was telling me to practice patience and be quiet, super condescending for no reason,” Lauren, 28, explained.

Sydney and Maria put an end to their drama by sharing a hug at the end of the episode. “I just want us to be good,” Maria said. They both apologized to each other, and Maria said she did not condone any of the hate Sydney and Lea were receiving online.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.