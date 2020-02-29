When the dreams that you wish come true! Beanie Feldstein opened up about an exciting moment in her career — getting to appear on her favorite show, Grey’s Anatomy.

It was announced on Thursday, February 27, that the Booksmart actress, 26, would be stopping by Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. In the show’s latest episode, Feldstein played an intern named Tess Desmond.

“MY DREAMS CAME TRUE LAST NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! All I’ve wanted since I was eleven years old was to be on Grey’s Anatomy,” the Golden Globe nominee wrote via Instagram on Friday, February 28, captioning a post filled with photos of herself on set. “I’ve seen every single episode multiple times. Guest-starring on this show and getting to share scenes with the remarkable James Pickens (my chief always & forever) was heaven.”

Feldstein continued, “The crew and cast were so incredibly kind and let me tour all the sets and touch all the props and I fully wept!!!! Thanks for letting me take a one time dream trip to Seattle.”

Feldstein’s accomplishment was met with the highest of praises from major stars. Dakota Fanning simply wrote, “Dr. Desmond!!!!!” beneath the post, while Reese Witherspoon replied, “Paging Dr. Feldstein!” Aly Michalka added, “Wholesome content I needed.”

Not long before Feldstein’s appearance on the popular medical drama, the Lady Bird actress guest-voiced a character on another iconic series: The Simpsons.

“Getting to bring my nephews to watch me record The Simpsons was the greatest day. the coolest ever,” she said via Instagram of the experience on Tuesday, February 25. “Thanks to everyone at The Simpsons for making me seem like a cool aunt for one single day!!”

Feldstein joined Grey’s Anatomy one month after Justin Chambers’ exit from the ABC series after 16 seasons. He confirmed his departure in a statement to Deadline on January 10.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” the 49-year-old actor, who played Alex Karev, said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

A sendoff for Chambers’ character, Alex, will air on Thursday, March 5, in an episode titled, “Leave a Light On.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.