The Bachelor’s fantasy suite episodes are always one of the most-anticipated of the season … and sometimes, one of the most disappointing. During the Monday, February 26, episode, Arie Luyendyk Jr. told Becca K. that he loved her and spent the night in the fantasy suite with her. Except theirs wasn’t exactly a suite — instead, it was a tent in the middle of a desert with a twin size bed.

“Wait, so why does @thebkoof get a twin bed and a nightstand in a tent for a FS? Are we reliving Arie’s college/Bonnaroo days???” One viewer wrote. Another added, “When I saw the tent and the twin bed inside, WTF?? REALLY?? Where’s the bathroom? Seriously, the worst fantasy suite in bachelor history!

Then Becca herself responded, posting a snap of the tent and tiny bed on her Instagram stories. “Chris Harrison exaggerated when he called it a fantasy ‘suite,’” she wrote on the pic.

The next morning, Becca and Arie were unpleasantly surprised by her ex-boyfriend from home who wanted to get back together. While viewers tweeted at her during the episode about how charming he seemed, she stood firm by her choice to send him packing. “I stand by my decision to not accept an unhealthy relationship back in my life. I will never doubt or question that. #selflovemotherssssss,” she wrote. She then tweeted the GIF below:

When someone you don’t care for shows up to the party pic.twitter.com/86j6W0QC43 — Rebecca Kufrin (@thebkoof) February 27, 2018

On her Instagram story, she reposted her tweet and added a bit more. “Take a minute to think about how you’d want you best friend, daughter, sister, cousin, aunt, etc. to be treated … and understand that those qualities weren’t always exemplified.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!