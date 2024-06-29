Becca Kufrin is both thankful for her time in Bachelor Nation and happy to have moved on to the next phase of her life — but she still has valuable Bachelor experience for those going through the franchise now.

Becca, 34, made it to the final three on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season 22 of The Bachelor before returning as the Bachelorette for that show’s 14th season in 2018. She ultimately chose Garrett Yrigoyen, and the two were engaged until their split in 2020. That allowed Kufrin to appear on Bachelor in Paradise season 7, where she met and eventually split from now-husband Thomas Jacobs before the two got back together.

With a long Bachelor track record, Becca shared her post-show advice for Jenn Tran, the Bachelorette on the show’s upcoming 21st season.

“Just really get to know each other in this downtime where there’s not cameras following you. You’re kind of in hiding and you can’t go in public,” she exclusively explained to Us Weekly on Thursday, June 27, while discussing her partnership with Pampers. “So really take that time together independently to just ask the right questions, get to know each other and maybe get to know friends and family and see how your lives can mesh.”

Becca emphasized the need for Jenn, 26, to get to know her winner before their life becomes a public spectacle.

“Once everything becomes public, it’s a totally different beast and something she probably can’t even prep or prepare for all the way,” she cautioned. “And so to really take this time to just spend it with her partner, getting to know each other, one-on-one in a really more deep and intimate way.”

If it works out between Jenn and the man she ultimately chooses, Becca has just the wipes to recommend for their future children.

“So we’ve been a Pampers household since Benny was born with his diapers and other wipes, but we recently switched over to the free and gentle ones, and they are amazing,” she said. “[They’re] so thick and they have this really bright grip texture to just wipe everything off. It’s kind of like a one-and-doner.”

Becca and Thomas, 32, share son Benson, who was born last September and is “the sweetest, happiest boy,” according to his mom.

Cleaning up after a baby is a far cry from the glamour of Bachelor life, but Kufrin doesn’t miss it.

“I got the best things that I could have ever imagined from the show, and I feel like I was able to close that chapter and start this new chapter with my family,” she said. “It’s kind of nice to not be so invested in other people’s lives and love and drama.”

