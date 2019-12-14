



Will you accept this scorned ring? Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin revealed that there is a special place the ABC show stores engagement rings from broken relationships.

“I will say there is a ring graveyard,” Kufrin, 29, said on the Thursday, December 12, episode of the “Bachelor Party” podcast. “They get to keep [them] all locked away, hidden from [everyone], all the scorned rings.”

The Minnesota native competed on season 22 of The Bachelor. In the finale, Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Kufrin, who accepted the final rose and an engagement ring. She was later dumped, which fans watched on the After the Final Rose special, and gave Luyendyk, 38, back the Neil Lane diamond.

“I didn’t want a pity diamond,” she said on the podcast. She added that she has told the show’s producers that she thinks they should auction off the forgotten rings, since the breakup rings don’t stay with either member of the couple.

Kufrin was the Bachelorette on season 14 where she found love with Garrett Yrigoyen. In the finale, he too got down on one knee and proposed. The former publicist joked that she got this ring insured “ASAP,” but that the rock didn’t fit.

“No, so it’s massive. I think he made it extra big because they didn’t get my ring size before,” she explained. “So, when Garrett proposed to me, I wore it, [but] they take it away after.”

Despite the ring being too big for her hand, Kufrin said she wore it the whole week they were together in the Maldives, and only returned it to be resized when they flew back to the U.S.

Since getting engaged, Kufrin and Yrigoyen, 30, have moved to Carlsbad, California, and have been focused on their new lives together. “We love it,” the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively in September about the couple’s home in California.

“We’ve been traveling quite a bit. It took a while for me to feel like this is home, but I’m finally getting settled and we just added a dog,” she said at the time. “So, it’s finally starting to feel like home.”

As for their wedding plans, the B The Label designer explained that they’ve been attending so many family and friend’s weddings that they’re letting “them have their moment and then eventually once we’re ready and fully settled [we can begin planning our own wedding].”

She added: “I think once we buy a place and are actually settled somewhere and not just renting, we’ll probably get to that next step.”

Kufrin will be going on tour with Bachelor alum Ben Higgins for The Bachelor: Live on Stage show in February 2020.