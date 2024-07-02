Below Deck Mediterranean fans were in for some laughs as Aesha Scott discussed why she wouldn’t fangirl over Trishelle Cannatella from The Traitors — and made a joke about costar Ellie Dubaich‘s OnlyFans career.

During the Monday, July 1, supersized episode of the show, Aesha found herself juggling an injury that required a hospital visit, her stews Ellie and Bri Muller fighting over a guy and food issues in the galley.

Aesha found time to have fun, however, by poking fun at the situation. Early in the episode, Captain Sandy Yawn called Aesha, bosun Iain Maclean and Chef Johnathan Shillingford for a preference sheet meeting where she mentioned that several familiar faces would be joining as guests.

Sandy name-dropped Trishelle from The Real World, The Challenge and season 2 of The Traitors as well as Marsha Doll and Brittany Brower from America’s Next Top Model.

“You may have seen Trishelle, Brittany and Marsha on TV but just don’t fan out,” Sandy told the group. In response, Aesha joked, “I can’t fangirl if I don’t know them.”

Aesha continued to question why she should be starstruck once she met the group. “I don’t watch a lot of TV so I am probably the last person who is going to recognize these girls,” she told the cameras during a confessional.

Later in the episode, the crew was preparing to put on a fashion show for the guests. Aesha, however, wasn’t thrilled that Ellie was missing because she was taking too long to put an outfit on.

“We all have things to do, the guests are waiting. We are supposed to be at work. And then Ellie has to go and take 50 billion years to get ready,” Aesha noted. “It is like, ‘Ellie, delivering to the guests and getting our job done comes before your f—king OnlyFans career.’ … This is the first time I’ve ever seen Ellie disobey me and I don’t like it.”

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform which allows creators to charge a fee for content, much of which is partially or fully nude. Users have the ability to share adult content with subscribers for free or with a price tag per post.

After appearing on a past season of Below Deck Med, Ellie joined the adult website, which she later praised for allowing her to feel liberated. “I’m kind of keeping it relatively PG on my wall [with] lingerie type of, like, insinuated sexuality type of stuff,” she told the Daily Star in May 2023. “[I’m] letting other people admire the beauty of [my] body.”

Ellie subsequently returned for season 9 of Below Deck Med and quickly found herself stuck in a love triangle between Bri and Joe Bradley.

Monday’s episode made their situation much worse when Ellie admitted in front of Bri that she was interested in Joe. Once Ellie went to bed, Bri and Joe had a makeout session in the hot tub. Ellie wasn’t pleased when she found out and Bri spent multiple nights sleeping on Joe’s floor to avoid the awkwardness in their cabin.

Ellie recently explained to Us Weekly why she blamed Joe more.

“There was a bit of miscommunication in the very beginning because Bri was attracted to him — but she never really vocalized that to me. I felt like I made it a bit more obvious to her in some of our conversations we had,” she exclusively shared last month. “Yes 100 percent [he is at fault]. After a while, I realized that it might’ve been Joe who was playing both parties. Because even watching just episode 2 where he was kind of going back and forth, I didn’t really realize the extent to which he was leading her on.”

The second stew added: “Because all the stories that came back to me was more, like, ‘Oh, Bri is interested in Joe. He’s not really interested in her. He wants you.’ It was more like, ‘Oh, she was throwing herself at him.’ But then I realized actually it might’ve been him who was instigating it as well.”

According to Ellie, Bravo fans haven’t seen anything yet. “Things are about to get messy. If the viewers think they’ve already seen the biggest drama you have, this biscuit has not even hit the oven yet,” she added. “We’re just preheating. It’s about to get crazy in the mud.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.