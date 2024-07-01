Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn isn’t sure she can pull off a successful charter without her chief stew, Aesha Scott.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Monday, July 1, episode of the Bravo show, Aesha reveals to Sandy that she needs medical treatment.

“I just wanted to show you my thumb. In my experience, when it forms a line like that it is usually a sign of infection,” Aesha says about her injury, which occurred the previous night after she accidentally cut herself. “And it feels like there’s still some glass in there.

Sandy suggests that Aesha go to a hospital, adding, “Maybe we just send you ashore and get the glass cut out, get it wrapped and come back.”

In a confessional, Sandy admits she’s more worried than she’s letting on.

“If Aesha develops an infection and I can’t have her work the charter, it would be catastrophic for me,” she says. “The deck team is still finding their feet and we haven’t had the greatest last charter with the chef. I don’t need my interior to fall apart.”

Aesha also questions whether she would be able to make it back in time, saying, “I’m very worried about missing guest arrival. We are getting guests on in three hours. There is not much time to go to a Greek hospital, get it looked at and get back to the boat.”

Before Aesha’s injury, the chief stew and Sandy were working well together while filming season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Aesha originally joined the show during season 4 and worked as a second stew under Hannah Ferrier’s reign. She became the chief stew alongside Captain Jason Chambers on Below Deck Down Under for the first two seasons of the spinoff before returning to her Below Deck Med roots.

Aesha recently opened up about why she had some anxiety when it came to returning to Below Deck Med.

“Oh my gosh, it was so special. It was very nerve-wracking just because I put so much pressure on myself to impress her,” she exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Because I worked with her as a second stew then I went away.”

While reflecting on the season, Aesha recalled her attempts to prove herself to Sandy.

“I felt like I grew into a woman. And as I said on the first episode [of season 9], it felt like I was coming home,” she continued. “I just respect her so, so much. I put a lot of pressure on myself — but I am really proud of what I did and I feel like I did a good job.”

Aesha gushed about how her friendship with Sandy was able to evolve off screen.

“It did [grow] in such a beautiful way. When I first worked for her as a second stew, it was very much like a captain and stew relationship. Then after the show when she got together with [her now-wife] Leah [Shafer], who was based in Denver and we were in Breckenridge, we ended up seeing them more as friends,” Aesha, who is currently engaged to Scott “Scotty” Dobson, told Us. “Because we’d go up and have dinner and hang out and then coming back to work for her, it was just this very beautiful friendship.”

She concluded: “We were very professional together. But there were these moments where I’d sneak into the bridge and I’d show her a meme or something. I love that we have a little giggle and we just kind of grew this bond where we really relied on each other a lot.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.