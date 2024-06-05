Captain Jason Chambers has some feelings about seeing his former Below Deck Down Under costar Aesha Scott rejoining Captain Sandy Yawn on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Jason reacted to an interview where Aesha was asked about his reaction, writing via Instagram on Monday, June 3, “Of course I was put off a little, but with no season 3 in the pipeline and lie in general, situations change and people move on for their own reasons and requirements.”

The captain made it clear he supported Aesha in her professional endeavors.

“Change is great in life, it creates us to grow,” he continued. “@aesha_jean and myself had two great seasons, you need to be grateful for what you have and had and now what you want.”

Related: A Guide to Every Captain in the 'Below Deck' Franchise: From Lee to Sandy Over the years, Below Deck fans have become familiar with many captains — and some made more memorable impressions than others. Below Deck, which premiered in 2013, explored the glamorous world of yachting and the not as beautiful behind-the-scenes situations that the crew must handle. The first season introduced viewers to Captain Lee Rosbach and […]

In the aforementioned interview with Decider, Aesha said: “I don’t know if he was, but I mean, I’m sure he was. I didn’t tell him beforehand because we’re supposed to stay in the bubble and I’m a good girl. “He heard it through the grapevine somehow, and he messaged me being like, ‘Oh, I’ve heard that you’ve gone back to over there.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sorry. I should have told you.’ But he’s like, ‘No, that’s fine. All the best, blah, blah, blah.’ He is always very supportive.”

Aesha joined Below Deck Med during season 4 and worked as a second stew under Hannah Ferrier’s reign. She became the chief stew alongside Captain Jason on Below Deck Down Under for the first two seasons of the spinoff before returning to her Below Deck Med roots as the chief stew during season 9, which premiered on Monday.

Aesha also opened up about being reunited with Sandy.

Related: A Guide to Below Deck's Chief Stews: From Kate Chastain to Hannah Ferrier There’s no Below Deck without chief stews — but some have lasted longer on the show than others. The hit Bravo series, which premiered in 2013, follows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a superyacht during charter season. Below Deck has become a major franchise for the network with spinoffs including […]

“Oh, incredible and amazing, and scary and awesome. It’s that feeling of leaving home and going on your OE [overseas experience] for a couple of years, and then really missing your family and flying back and rekindling all of the things that you loved,” she gushed. “It was that exact feeling. It was so special to back where the journey started.”

The chief stew was excited to grow alongside her former boss, adding, “The last time I worked for Sandy, I was a second stew and just a girl. I went off and flourished and became a chief stew. It was so cool to be able to come back and show her all the things I have learned and who I have become as a woman.”

Aesha continued: “Though, it was also scary because I put so much pressure on myself. I really wanted to be perfect for Sandy because I respect her so much.”

Related: A Guide to 'Below Deck' and Its Many Spinoffs Ever since Below Deck premiered on Bravo in 2013, viewers have been looking forward to more drama on the high seas. The reality series, which shows the lives of crew members who reside and work on a super-yacht during charter season, has continued to grow across multiple countries while still bringing the exact same level […]

Bravo has yet to address their plans for season 3 of Down Under, but the network. usually airs the Below Deck franchise in back-to-back order: Below Deck Med, Below Deck, Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under. (Below Deck Adventure, which aired one season from later 2022 to early 2023, has not been added back into the circulation yet.)

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.