Batten down the hatches, because Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 is coming, and judging by the trailer, the drama will be plentiful.

Bravo released the teaser clip on Thursday, May 27, a month ahead of the show’s premiere on June 28. In the new season, Captain Sandy Yawn and the crew will return to Croatia, this time aboard the 180-foot mega yacht Lady Michelle.

The hijinks kick off right away, with deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers falling backwards into the bushes. “This is not OK,” he says, laughing from inside the plant.

Things escalate quickly from there, despite Captain Sandy’s assertion that her crew “can go through a lot emotionally” and then “bring it back to the complete reset of, ‘Game on.'”

For example, after one of the many party scenes throughout the clip, stew Courtney Veale sits down for a confessional interview in which someone off camera informs her that she kissed Zee the night before. “What?” she exclaims. “We kissed last night?”

Later, several cast members go for a spin on the lazy Susan, which unsurprisingly ends with at least one of them falling completely off the table and onto the ground. As deckhand Lloyd Spencer puts it, “The lazy Susan we being ridden … hard.”

In another scene, chief stew Katie Flood tells fellow stew Lexi Wilson that she’s “pissed off” with her, to little effect. “I don’t care,” Lexi replies. “I’m like, leaving.” She then returns to her phone call, saying, “Hey mom, I’m quitting this boat.”

Things come to a breaking point when Captain Sandy reprimands returning bosun Malia White for not filing an incident report about someone’s injury. When Malia says that she’s “not a chief officer,” Sandy replies, “I don’t give a f—k. You should have come to me that he was hurt.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Lloyd seemingly goes to the hospital, a huge storm threatens the boat and Courtney tries to teach the captain to twerk. It’s all in a day’s work on board the Lady Michelle!

One thing that will be different about season 6 is the absence of Hannah Ferrier, who had been on the show since season 1. The former chief stew was terminated after Malia reported to Captain Sandy that Hannah had stashed Valium and a CBD vape pen on board.

Earlier this year, Hannah claimed that the captain’s treatment of her was unusually harsh. “Like she says like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t personal,’ like,​​ the firing,” she told Us Weekly in May. “I was like, ‘It’s kind of funny because Kat [Held] had prescription meds that Captain Lee had found out about and she didn’t get fired.’ There wasn’t a need to fire me for that. It was a hundred percent personal, but I guess whatever helps you sleep at night.”

Captain Sandy refuted that take in April, telling Showbiz CheatSheet, “Hannah was there for the camera. I was there as a captain. Two different things. I actually care about yachting. And I care about my job.”

Below Deck Mediterranean premieres on Bravo June 28 at 9 p.m. ET.