Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Aesha Scott has nothing to hide from her fiancé Scott “Scotty” Dobson — including her bowel movements.

During the Monday, July 22, episode of the hit Bravo series, Aesha was asked by a guest whether their luxurious meal meant they were going to poop gold later. Aesha replied by asking the group to “take a picture and show” her what their poop looked like once they visited the bathroom.

“I would like that,” Aesha added. One of the guests seemed shocked by Aesha’s interest in her bathroom activities — but this isn’t new for the chief stew.

Aesha revealed she often sends her partner photos from the toilet, adding, “When I do a really big one, I like to show Scott. He doesn’t like it but I do it anyway.”

In a confessional, Aesha elaborated on Scott’s reaction to her bowel updates.

“Every time I send him a photo of my poop he says, ‘Honey, you really don’t need to send me that,'” she shared. “He could try saying thank you.”

Aesha and Scott, who met in high school in their native New Zealand, reconnected a decade after they first met once she already made her debut on Below Deck Mediterranean. The couple took their romance public in 2020 as they documented their travels all over the world.

Before season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean premiered earlier this year, the couple exclusively broke the news to Us Weekly that they were engaged after several years of dating.

“We talked about marriage very early on. But the biggest thing is I wanted it to be a surprise. I don’t want to expect it at all. I did not suspect a thing,” Aesha told Us in June. “We want to do a long engagement. We want to [get married] in the New Zealand summer and not this summer but next summer. We’ve got a lot of family and friends here so we want to give everyone a chance to save up enough money to turn it into a proper holiday. You can’t go to New Zealand for four days.”

Aesha admitted she was thrilled to be in a committed relationship while filming season 9, adding, “It’s so nice being taken and staying out of it.”

Since finding The One, Aesha learned some important lessons about sustaining a long term relationship.

“We’re just very fortunate in the sense that we are both very independent and it helps as well that we have complete trust,” she told Us at the time. “We’re so stable that we know with every ounce of our being that once we are finished with the thing that we’re doing, we’ll be going back to that person and it will just carry on normal.”

Aesha concluded: “I actually love having the balance of going and doing my own thing and being completely alone and then coming back and having couple time. If I was with someone all the time, I’d go a bit crazy because I just love going off and he’s the same.”

Below Deck Mediterranean season 9 airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes stream the next day on Peacock.