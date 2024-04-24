Fans are getting the newest season of Below Deck Mediterranean sooner than expected — and the new episodes promise plenty of bombshells.

Bravo announced in April 2024 that Below Deck Mediterranean would be airing once Below Deck season 11 comes to an end. The upcoming season hinted at another cast shakeup with Captain Sandy Yawn being joined by fan-favorite Aesha Scott, who was previously a stew on several seasons of the spinoff.

Below Deck Mediterranean‘s return comes five months after the previous season wrapped up on Bravo. Season 9 is set once again on the Mustique but this time the charters will take place in Greece instead of Italy.

Viewers have high expectations after season 8 set the bar with drama. The eighth season kicked off with bosun Ruan Irving being accused of forging his paperwork, which led to Below Deck Down Under alum Luka Brunton to get promoted in his place.

Meanwhile in the interior, chief stew Tumi Mhlongo and Natalya Scudder got off to a rough start. The tension continued to build — with Kyle Viljoen getting caught in the middle — until Natalya left and was replaced with Lily Davison. Kyle subsequently got into a fight with Max Salvador as well after a crew night out.

The crew’s personal lives were just as over the top with Luka striking up a flirty friendship with Natalya before her departure. The twosome, however, stayed in touch and things only got worse when Luka started hooking up with Jessika Asai.

After watching the season back, Sandy exclusively told Us Weekly that she was determined to give everyone grace and patience.

“[I would work with] all of them because it’s about giving people opportunities to change. How do you know if people want to change? You give them the opportunity to show you that they’re going to change,” she explained in December 2023. “Why would they change if no one gives them the opportunity? Of course I would give them all the opportunity to show me that they will change.”

The captain added: “Every season comes with its surprises. Listen, imagine working and living together with the same. It’s not easy. So I give them a lot of credit for the staying power in the middle of it all.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean:

When Is ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Season 9 Airing on Bravo?

Below Deck Mediterranean returns to Bravo with a supersized premiere on June 3, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Who Makes Up the Season 9 Crew?

In addition to Sandy and Aesha, the new season will see the return of Elena Dubaich, who appeared on season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. (Aesha appeared on seasons 4 and 5 before moving over to the chief stew role on the first two seasons of Below Deck Down Under.)

Rounding out the interior is newcomer Bri Muller and Chef Johnathan Shillingford. The exterior features bosun Iain Maclean, deckhands Joe Bradley (not the one from Southern Hospitality), Nathan Gallager and Gael Cameron.

What Do We Know About the Season So Far?

According to the synopsis, season 9 includes “eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue.” There are also mentions of delayed provisions and a medical emergency. The official trailer for the season hinted at even more boatmances — and a love triangle.

Why Will Captain Sandy’s Fiancée Appear On the Show?

Season 9 is expected to feature a series first with an appearance from Sandy’s girlfriend (and now-fiancée) Leah Shafer. Sandy hinted at a potential cameo, telling Us in December 2023, “Obviously, we’re filming a TV show, so you don’t really see a lot of [my personal life]. But yes, just stay tuned. Maybe that’ll happen.”

The sneak peek not only confirmed Leah’s debut but a proposal as well.

Will There Be Drama?

The trailer hinted at the show’s ups and downs with Aesha referring to something as “the hardest management situation” she’s ever been in. Meanwhile, the chef appeared confident in his self-taught skills but at least one guest referred to his food as just “OK.”

Sandy was also forced to lay down the law when she is seen telling two crew members that they “need to figure it out” or they are both gone.