Below Deck Mediterranean star Aesha Scott is engaged to boyfriend Scott “Scotty” Dobson after four years of dating, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Homunga Bay was my dream place to get engaged, but I had no idea it was coming and was totally surprised,” Aesha told Us, 31, about Scott popping the question on the beach near her hometown of New Zealand earlier this month.

Scott worked with Aesha’s favorite jewelry designer, Layla Kaisi, on a one-of-a-kind ring. The round-cut diamond center set within a medley of accent diamonds is meant to represent each member of Aesha’s family. The champagne diamond accent specifically is in honor of her brother, who died when Aesha was 20.

“Scott was so thoughtful and cared deeply about creating a piece that truly symbolized Aesha and his love for her,” said the 29-year-old jewelry designer, who is known for unique design style combining precious stones with experimental elements and has previously created pieces for stars including Minnie Driver.

Aesha joined Below Deck Med in 2019. Aesha and Scott, who met in high school, reconnected a decade after they first met and by 2020, they took their romance public.

“This guy though 💕 I’ll go ahead and address the elephant in the room. Yes he is the blatantly more attractive/photogenic/talentedatEVERYTHING side of this duo, but I feel like what I bring is a certain mysterious spice, especially when I do things like cry over two-minute noodles for no reason when I’m on my period,” Aesha captioned an Instagram photo in July 2020 of her and Dobson. “So basically a power couple 💪🏼.”

The pair often document their travels when Aesha is in-between filming Below Deck. Aesha said she was “really lucky” to have the chance to see the world with Scott.

“I’m so in love with him. We’re coming up on three years now and I just still adore every single part of him. So, I feel very lucky,” she said in an interview with BravoTV. “We went to Ecuador for a couple of weeks, which was cool and then I went back to New Zealand and Scott actually came a month early and surprised me for my birthday.”

After appearing on Below Deck Down Under, Aesha opened up about how her relationship with Scott had progressed.

“Scott and I have been together for over two years now, and we’re planning to buy a house in New Zealand,” she said during a 2023 episode of the Below Deck spinoff. “Because living in the converted ambulance has been lovely, but we would really like to poop in real toilets instead of in buckets. The next step in our relationship is flushing.”

Aesha later gushed to Us about Scott while discussing the various boatmances she watched unfold on Below Deck Down Under.

“The biggest thing is just trust. I don’t see any point in being in a relationship if you don’t trust that person. I think Scott and I spent time together and time apart on and off since our relationship started,” she explained to Us in July 2023. “We’re such independent people but we have so much trust. It just gives you that space to really focus on what you’re doing at the time.”

The Bravo star praised Scott for how he supported her when she was away, adding, “When I’m filming, it’s really nice because we text every day and we have calls and things. But because I’m not worrying about him, I’m just actually fully engrossed in being on the boat and what I’m doing. I know he’ll be there [to] give me a big hug at the end of it and say, ‘Well done.’ So I feel very, very grateful for him.”

Aesha will make her Below Deck Mediterranean return during season 9, which starts airing on in June 3.