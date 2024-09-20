Captain Sandy Yawn is watching some of the drama from season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean unfold for the first time on screen — and she has some thoughts.

“You never know until you watch the show,” Sandy exclusively told Us Weekly about the feuds, love triangles and arguments that take place on the hit Bravo series. “Because when I walk in the room, everyone’s on their best behavior. Sometimes I choose not to walk in the room so I don’t wanna shift their mood.”

After appearing on eight seasons of Below Deck Med, Sandy has learned when it is best to step in — and when she should take a step back.

“I leave it with them. I have more [than enough] things on my plate. They’re all adults,” she continued. “They can figure it out. Obviously it does make its way to the bridge [sometimes]. [But when] I have a conversation, it seems to turn things around a little bit.”

Season 9 featured some of the show’s biggest obstacles yet. Chef Johnathan Shillingford initially had Sandy’s support but after he made chocolate chip cookies for dessert and served uncooked fish to someone who was deadly allergic, he ended up on thin ice. Lead deckhand Joe Bradley, meanwhile, earned Sandy’s trust but found himself at odds with stews Bri Muller and Ellie Dubaich after pursuing both of them.

Ellie was also involved in arguments with Bri, who accused the second stew of trying to sabotage her job. Aesha Scott tried to mediate as best she could but being an interior team of three complicated things until Carrie O’Neill‘s arrival.

Keep scrolling for Sandy’s insight on the most dramatic moments from season 9 of Below Deck Med:

Was Ellie the Problem All Along?

After initially forming a friendship, Bri and Ellie grew apart due to their mutual interest in Joe. Neither of them ended up with Joe but their relationship as stews was never the same again. After choosing not to side with either of them, Aesha subsequently realized that Ellie appeared to be on a power trip as second stew.

“I think Ellie knows her behavior. I watched [her apology on] Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and I really respect Ellie for admitting she was wrong,” Sandy told Us about Ellie’s apparent power trip. “She got to watch herself. And I think it’s more important what she thinks about herself and not me. Because when you think about your own actions, that’s when you change.”

Sandy admitted that watching Ellie’s behavior play out was “disturbing,” adding, “Ellie needs to decide what she thinks about herself. And I think she did on WWHL and I respect that. I can say that as long as [crew members are] accountable for their behavior to me, I respect her. I respect her for that and I believe she will change.”

Would Jono Have Gotten Fired If There Was Another Chef Available?

Sandy was moments away from firing Jono ahead of the final charter. It wasn’t until she was told there was no other chef available that she changed her mind.

“Every time I would think about [firing him], he would pull himself out of the weeds. When you see someone doing that you go, ‘Wow, they have it in them. I know they can do this,'” she explained. “Why would I give up on Johnathan? And he tried.”

Despite Johnathan’s effort, there were some decisions he didn’t live down. “Now looking back, if there was a chef available, the cookie was very disturbing,” Sandy shared with Us. “The fish also could have killed a person. Those things matter. If there was a chef available after the fish thing, I would’ve let him go. That’s a big no no.”

Could Aesha Be the Official ‘Below Deck Med’ Stew?

“Aesha always leads with kindness, which I love about her. She’s a great leader and she has grown so much while doing this show. It is so incredible to watch her,” Sandy gushed. “It’s incredible to watch her and I’m really proud of her. I think she’s done a fantastic job.”

Aesha started out on Below Deck Med before crossing over to serve as chief stew on Below Deck Down Under. Sandy’s reunion with Aesha reminded her how much she wanted for them to keep working with — even if that means Captain Jason Chambers needs to find an interior leader.

“After our first season together, Aesha went and learned. She went back to school and she continued to work on boats. She cares because she loves this career and you can see that. I’m blown away,” Sandy said. “I love everything that she does. She went to school and learned more about wines. She can mix a cocktail and she has the energy that it takes to banter with the clients. That’s a lot of work. Aesha finds [her energy] somewhere then she goes and manages and then she does her job and then she entertains the guests.”

She continued: “I think Captain Jason will find his chief stew because Aesha started in the Med. She belongs in the Mediterranean with me.”

Was Iain Able to Improve as a Bosun by the End of Season 9?

“Toward the end he finally got it. Usually [with] people I can figure them out. With him, I just could not figure it out. He tried and he worked hard and we made it through. I like to finish with the crew I start with, I don’t like to change crews and I don’t like to fire people,” Sandy clarified. “I like to invest in them because when you invest in people they don’t wanna let you down. I’m here to help course correct. But it’s their work to change. I can’t change anyone. I can share a course correction or how to change if they want to. But they have to want it.”

Was Joe Actually the Person in the Wrong for the Love Triangle Drama?

Season 9 started out with Joe and Ellie expressing interest in each other. The lead deckhand also found himself flirting — and later making out — with Bri, which created issues with the interior team.

“You have to think about people’s feelings. Even though you’re upfront with people and it’s just for fun, you still have a responsibility in the way you treat others. You have to have that respect,” Sandy explained. “I don’t feel like Joe really had that.”

Even though Joe received backlash for his behavior, Sandy said she’s seen him grow from the criticism. “I guarantee you that Joe has learned his lesson watching himself back on television,” she added. “He is being shredded on social media. I think that he’s had a really hard lesson this season — just like Ellie.”

Sandy clarified, however, that Joe “was honest” with both Bri and Ellie. I respect that he didn’t lead them on,” she added. “And that’s something I respect.”

What Was Her Reaction to Those Rude Guests — And Their Apology?

During an August episode, Neysla Paltsev and several friends called Johnathan down to question his choice of caviar before making a dig about chief stew Aesha’s dinner service. Captain Sandy ultimately intervened and subtly defended her staff to the guests during the charter.

“They never did it in front of me. When Aesha shared with me some of the things that happened, it really disturbed me. Aesha is not going to lie — she just isn’t a liar. I want the crew to know I have their back,” she noted. “You really look out for your crew over the client. You will always want to do your best for the client, which I think the crew did an awesome job. However, your crew are really more important on a boat because without them there’s no one to take care of the clients.”

Should There Always Be 4 Stews?

“Absolutely. I think there should always be four stews. I think it’s a tough job — especially on a boat that big. If it’s a smaller boat, it’s very different,” Sandy told Us. “That’s a long way to run and a long way to go to deliver that food. I would love to have four stews and four deckhands. That would be awesome.”

Is There Anyone Captain Sandy Won’t Work With Again?

Sandy revealed she has “never” had a crew member she couldn’t see herself working with again.

“I never feel that way about anyone. I would like to have a more experienced crew, to be honest,” she quipped. “It’s kind of nice when you’re going to sea and they actually have some experience.”