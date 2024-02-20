Below Deck Sailing Yacht‘s Gary King has not remained in contact with Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux after his former costar’s paternity drama.

Gary took to Instagram on Monday, February 19, to share a throwback photo from season 2, writing, “Looks as though season 2 of @belowdecksailing is now streaming on @netflix! So here’s a little throwback of us at the end of the season being silly 🙂 If you want to re-watch season 2 tune in to Netflix.”

Some Bravo fans expressed their dislike of Jean-Luc in the comments section. “JL is a loser,” replied a follower, to which Gary responded, “Haven’t spoken to him since we wrapped, can’t find him on insta either, might have blocked me.”

Another social media user claimed that Jean-Luc wasn’t involved in his daughter’s life after previously questioning his paternity. Gary was surprised to get the update about where Jean-Luc and Dani Soares allegedly stand, adding, “That’s so sad to hear, I grew up without a father and no kid deserves that!”

Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, which premiered in 2020, initially focused on Dani Soares and Jean-Luc’s onscreen fling. The drama, however, got worse once the cast reunited for their reunion special.

Dani confirmed at the time that she was expecting a child — and that Jean-Luc was the father.

“Let’s put it this way, This baby was made during the season while we had cameras 24/7 with us and I only slept with one guy,” she said on the June 2021 episode. “He hasn’t supported me at all in any way. He thinks it is not his child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it.”

In an individual interview, Jean-Luc noted he wanted a DNA test to confirm the paternity before getting involved. “I want to be there for you,” he explained to Andy Cohen after not joining his costars during the reunion. “Though you may not want anything to do with me because of me asking you for a paternity test, that’s something that I can get over. But what I can’t get over — if this is my child — is not being there for her.”

Jean-Luc confirmed that he was the father seven months after Dani welcomed their daughter, writing via Instagram in January 2022, “I’m happy and proud to say sweet and beautiful Lilly Rose is my daughter. Dani and I have been working and communicating together to the best of our ability. This is imperative [to work out] for the sake of our daughter as she needs both parents in her life.”

Despite the public update, Jean-Luc has since dedicated his social media to photos of his travels, his fishing trips and his romance with girlfriend Jen. He hasn’t addressed his coparenting relationship with Dani and offered no information on whether he’s met his daughter.

Dani, meanwhile, has left yachting and become a registered nurse. She has used her platform to document sweet moments of her daughter, whom she is currently raising in Australia.

“This pic deserves to be on feed. Lilly happy and sincere smile. Her happiness is my life goal,” Dani captioned an Instagram post earlier this month alongside a photo of her and Lilly.