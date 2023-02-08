Weighing in. Hannah Ferrier isn’t holding back her thoughts on Captain Sandy‘s Below Deck season 10 appearance following their feud.

After the Monday, February 6, episode of the hit Bravo series, fans questioned how Sandy’s interactions with the interior team compared to her time on Below Deck Mediterranean.

“I’m confused why Captain Sandy isn’t more critical of the table decor this season?” one social media user tweeted, referring to the Florida native’s past criticism of Hannah’s job as a chief stew.

The Below Deck Med alum, 36, chimed in with a pointed reply: “Because it’s not me.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Hannah and Sandy’s issues were a major topic of conversation before the Australia native departed the franchise in 2020. Following onscreen ups and downs, the duo’s dynamic took a turn when bosun Malia White reported Hannah for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in her cabin. Hannah was let go from her position on the boat despite claiming that she had a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication.

The Be the Calm or Be the Storm author, 57, later defended her decision to fire Hannah. “When the trust level is broken for me as a captain, I’m not taking anybody to sea,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021. “People [tried] to take my license over the years, really, because of things that happen [with the] crew.”

Meanwhile, Hannah claimed that there were problems between her and Sandy long before the Valium drama.

“The way things can be edited — it was probably edited in a way where it looks like we were better than we were for the years before that we filmed together,” she alleged on the “Kyle & Jackie O Show” podcast in January 2022. “We weren’t friendly at all. It was every season sitting down with production going, ‘How can we get these two working together where it’s an environment where they can [coexist]?'”

Hannah added: “What had happened is she had watched the show before she came on, and she made her decision about me on a few things that had happened. I think it was, like, about 45 seconds from our first introduction, they had to stop production and be like, ‘Sandy, you can’t talk to her like that.’ Like, straight off the bat.”

Sandy, who recently made a surprise appearance on season 10 of Below Deck, subsequently raised eyebrows for her comments about the interior team on St. David.

“There’s, like, three of you standing around. The deck crew is doing all this work for the interior. It’s not fair to them. Here’s the thing, there’s three of you and the deck crew are busting their ass, like, taking all the garbage out for you guys constantly,” Sandy, who temporarily replaced Captain Lee, said to Fraser Olender on Monday’s episode. “Fraser, now’s not the time to talk to me. Stop talking.”

Fraser was left stunned by the interaction, telling cameras: “Pure rage. I’ve never been in a fight and said, ‘It’s not the right time to speak to me.’ I’ve never felt so sickened by a captain in my entire life. I’m in actual shock.”

Below Deck airs on Bravo Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.