The good will hunters are back again for another great feat. Longtime friends and filmmakers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are set to star in the upcoming crime thriller flick, RIP.

The Oscar winners’ joint production banner, Artists Equity, is producing the project, with Smokin’ Aces director Joe Carnahan at the helm to write and direct.

According to Deadline, filming is set to begin later this fall and plot details have not yet been revealed.

The movie is currently looking to sell distribution rights to both streamers and cinemas.

Damon, 53, and Affleck, 51, recently starred in the 2022 basketball drama Air, with the Argo actor also directing.

The pair’s friendship and working relationship stretches back to the early 1980s, with the dynamic duo cowriting the iconic drama Good Will Hunting in 1997.

A year later, they scored the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, with late star Robin Williams earning the golden statuette for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the film.

Among the other projects Damon and Affleck have teamed up together for, were the features Dogma, School Ties and, more recently, The Last Duel.

The Accountant actor’s newest gig comes hot off the heels of separation rumors with wife Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck and the “On the Six” crooner, 54, married in 2022 and have reportedly been discussing divorce as they decide on selling their $65 million Los Angeles mansion, a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

“They can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option,” the insider noted. “It has been really hard for her and she is trying to figure out her next act,” a second source dished.

A third insider chimed in, “Jennifer has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.”

Lopez had also canceled her This Is Me … Now Tour last month spend more time with her family and friends amid plummeting ticket sales.

Damon has been by Affleck’s side as the Gone Girl alum deals with his marital woes.

“Ben’s been leaning on Matt a lot lately when it comes to everything he’s going through with Jennifer,” a source told Us recently. “Matt knows there isn’t much he can do aside from listening and just being there for Ben. He’ll always support his friend no matter what.”