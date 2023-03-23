The couple that watches Yellowstone together, stays together. Ben Affleck opened up about wife Jennifer Lopez‘s unexpected love for Paramount Network’s Yellowstone.

During an appearance on the Wednesday, March 22, episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” Affleck, 50, explained to longtime friend and Air costar Matt Damon what drew the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, to the series.

“I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone. Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly,” the director, who exchanged vows with Lopez twice in 2022, shared. “Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has with the kid in the car about the ways to become rich.”

He added: “And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.’ I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Hauser? With Cole Hauser? What do you love about it?'”

Affleck and Damon, 52, previously starred alongside Hauser in 1992’s School Ties. The Martian star, for his part, praised how far their former costar has come in his career.

“To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star,” Damon said on Wednesday. “When we worked with him, he was 16, and I’ll never forget. We were driving back into Boston and we were leaving set for the first week, and we’re like, ‘Who’s the best actor here?’ and both of us at the same time were like, ‘Hauser.’ … He was pure, raw talent. Just the sweetest soul.”

In response, Affleck weighed in on Hauser’s perfect casting on the hit Western drama, adding, “He is very convincing as that guy. I think America believes he is Rip.”

Viewers saw Hauser’s character Rip tie the knot with Reilly’s Beth in the final episode of the fourth season. Following the onscreen nuptials, Hauser, 48, teased what he considered to be the perfect ending for the fictional pair.

“Probably sitting on a porch, hopefully with Beth,” the 2 Fast 2 Furious star exclusively told Us Weekly in January about how he would like to see his character’s story wrap up. “I think they love each other too much [to ever split]. They’re meant to be together.”

Hauser’s wife, Cynthia Daniel, also revealed that she was rooting for the duo. “I love their characters together,” Daniel — who shares kids Ryland, 18, Colt, 14, and Steely, 10, with the actor — gushed about Rip and Beth. “They’re awesome. She’s such a great person.”