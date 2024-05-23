Talk about betrayal and deceit — the new season of The Traitors might not come out for some time.

Ben Higgins let it spill during a recent episode of his “Almost Famous” podcast that the third season of the hit reality series isn’t quite underway. “I believe I know someone who is going on Traitors and it has not started filming yet and it doesn’t start filming for a while,” the Bachelor alum, 35, added.

The topic of Traitors came up as Higgins and cohost Ashley Iaconetti speculated about a recent handful of cryptic Instagram posts from former Bachelor contestant Ryan Sutter about his wife, Trista Sutter. Earlier this month, Ryan, 49, shared a black-and-white photo of Trista, 51, writing that he hopes absence makes the heart grow fonder. One day later, he revealed she wasn’t spending Mother’s Day with him and their kids: son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 15.

Higgins ruled out the idea that Trista had joined The Traitors cast and noted that he also doesn’t think she’ll be on Special Forces, another reality show popular with former Bachelor Nation stars.

“I don’t think it’s Special Forces because she has commented on some of Ryan’s posts and Ryan and Trista have spoken on the phone and Trista did reply to one of our text messages,” Higgins noted. “If it was Special Forces, she wouldn’t be replying to text messages.”

In a separate Instagram upload, Ryan attempted to diffuse any speculation that the couple had broken up following his headline-grabbing social media activity.

“I write what is on my mind at the moment,” Ryan explained on Saturday, May 18, sharing another black-and-white pic. “I write my feelings without regard for how they will be interpreted and with absolutely no intent to deceive or mislead anyone – that is the farthest thing from my mind. I choose to share my thoughts on occasion because it helps me process them and, I hope, may help others navigate their own lives.”

The former reality star, who tied the knot with Trista in 2003, after meeting on the first season of The Bachelorette, added that his wife is “fine” and reassured fans that their relationship is still going strong.

“We’re great,” he said. “Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us. I miss her. We miss her.”

Peacock’s Traitors previously featured Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Peter Weber on seasons 1 and 2, respectively. The reality competition, hosted by Alan Cumming, was renewed for a third season in February, but casting details have been kept under wraps.